Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Expertly Dismisses Kellyanne Conway Insult

Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has once again refused to ignore Republican insults.
During an appearance on Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom” on Tuesday, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway dubbed the incoming progressive lawmaker as “a 29-year-old congresswoman who doesn’t seem to know much about anything.”
Ocasio-Cortez hit back with this tweet:
Soon after Trump was sworn into office, Conway infamously equated falsehoods with “alternative facts” during an interview with NBC’s Chuck Todd.
When Ocasio-Cortez was attacked by multiple Republicans, including Donald Trump Jr. and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee, she responded with this tweet mocking Rep. Steve King (R-Iowa).
Ocasio-Cortez also tweeted this response to speculation about a presidential run: