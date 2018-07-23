GOP Congressman Calls Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 'This Girl ... Or Whatever She Is'

WASHINGTON ― Rep. Ron DeSantis (R-Fla.) on Saturday referred to Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democratic congressional nominee who is seen as a rising star in her party, as “this girl Ocasio-Cortez or whatever she is.”

DeSantis, who is running for governor and has the support of President Donald Trump, made his remarks during a campaign event in Orange Park, Florida.

“You look at this girl Ocasio-Cortez or whatever she is, I mean, she’s in a totally different universe,” he said to laughs. “It’s basically socialism wrapped in ignorance.”

HuffPost obtained a video of DeSantis’ remarks. You can watch them here:

The 39-year-old DeSantis goes on to insult Ocasio-Cortez, who is 28 and identifies as a Democratic socialist, for criticizing the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians. In a recent interview with PBS News, she referred to Israel’s “occupation” of Palestine causing a humanitarian crisis but clarified moments later that she meant that Israeli settlements are increasing in areas where Palestinians are concentrated.

“There’s never been a Palestinian state. You’re just repeating these canned, left-wing talking points, and you’re somehow the savior of the Democratic Party? Good Lord,” DeSantis said of that interview. “She has no clue what she’s talking about.”

Israel has occupied the West Bank territory since 1967 and, to Ocasio-Cortez’s point, most countries consider the continued expansion of Jewish settlements in the territory as illegal. When the United Nations Security Council voted in 2016 to demand that Israel immediately cease all settlement activities in the West Bank, the vote was 14-0. The United States abstained.

A DeSantis campaign spokesman did not respond to a request for comment on why he referred to Ocasio-Cortez as a girl and why he is talking about her at all in his race for Florida governor.