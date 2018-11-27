Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Shuts Down Ex-Trump Aide Sebastian Gorka

Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) on Monday fired back at former Donald Trump aide Sebastian Gorka for calling her “an insult to intelligent and empathic humans everywhere.”

Gorka attacked Ocasio-Cortez, the youngest woman ever elected to Congress, after she noted in a tweet on Sunday that migrants seeking refugee status don’t deserve to be treated like criminals at the U.S. border. She cited Jews fleeing Nazi Germany and families escaping Rwanda as examples of other groups who weren’t criminals for wanting asylum.

The comparison set off some critics, including Gorka, who called Ocasio-Cortez’s reference to genocides “disgraceful.”

But that only revved up Ocasio-Cortez. She said Gorka’s apparent support of white supremacists got him forced out of the Trump administration. “Pretty sure we’re on the right side of history if you’re my opposition,” she tweeted.

You were forced out of the Trump Admin for saying white supremacists were “not the problem” days before Neo-Nazis in Charlottesville killed 3 people.



Pretty sure we’re on the right side of history if you’re my opposition.



This is not about atrocity. It’s about how we get there. https://t.co/vJJvrpp5SA — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) November 27, 2018

Gorka left the White House in August after questions over his ties to Nazi sympathizers and far-right Hungarian political groups. He also had described Islam as an inherently violent religion.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) also took issue with Ocasio-Cortez’s border comment, and she clapped back sharply at him and other critics as well.