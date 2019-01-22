Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Reveals How Many F**ks She Gives

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) DGAF about people who keep telling her to “wait your turn.”

“The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert on Monday asked the freshman lawmaker “on a scale of zero to some, how many fucks” she gave about those (including Democrats) who insist she shouldn’t “make waves” so soon after being sworn in.

Here is how Ocasio-Cortez responded:

She also set the record straight about what her 70-percent marginal tax rate plan could really mean for the majority of voters.