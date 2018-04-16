Ali Wong Is Coming Out With Another Netflix Special And We Need To Lie Down

Here’s some news that will capture the hearts of every fancy Asian, jungle Asian, mom, and pretty much anyone who appreciates hilarious standup.

Comedian Ali Wong is releasing a Netflix special on Mother’s Day, May 13, titled “Hard Knock Wife.”

To say we’re excited would be an understatement.

Wong, a mother of two, will tackle the ups and downs of motherhood, including the “challenges of breastfeeding, balancing family and career post pregnancy, and why all women deserve three years of paid maternity leave,” a press release on the special noted. We have no doubt she’ll keep it real.

The comedian stopped by “The Ellen Show” last week and touched on the topic of motherhood with host Ellen DeGeneres. Wong was asked whether she’ll have more kids. Unsurprisingly, she didn’t hold back.

″That’s my favorite mantra when it comes to motherhood: I have suffered enough,” Wong told the host. “Whenever I feel mom guilt, or pressure to be a better mom, or to cook salmon on a bed of quinoa for my kids, I just think to myself, ‘I have suffered enough.’”

We can only imagine how hilarious “Hard Knock Wife” is going to be.