The Trailer For The New Six-Hour Margaret Atwood Miniseries Is Here

If Anna Paquin with a gaping wound on her head and a look of sheer terror on her face is any indication, the new Margaret Atwood adaptation on Netflix is going to be thrilling.

The streaming service released the trailer for “Alias Grace” on Friday, teasing what will be a six-hour miniseries based on the iconic author’s 1996 work of historical fiction, hitting screens on Nov. 3.

It’s a true-crime tale plucked from 1840s Canada, chronicling the murders of a wealthy farmer and his mistress and the ensuing investigation into their deaths. The titular Grace Marks is eventually convicted of the heinous crimes, along with fellow servant James McDermott. But, in a tale told backward and sideways by Atwood, Grace’s persistent reputation as a conniving “murderess” is complicated by reports of her gentle demeanor, placid time in prison and the lurid affairs that haunted her former home.

In the Netflix version of the story, written by Sarah Polley and directed by Mary Harron, Sarah Gadon stars as Grace, with Anna Paquin playing the mistress, Nancy.

We have a long time to wait for the next season of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” so six hours of an Atwood-style murder mystery will definitely do.