Alice Glass Says She Will Testify That Crystal Castles' Ethan Kath Raped Her

She alleged that the abuse continued and only grew more severe with time, writing that she was “suicidal for years.”

Glass wrote that she spoke up after seeing the many women in Hollywood and other industries come forward about sexual harassment and abuse throughout their careers.

Kath denied the accusations and claimed that Glass, who went on to become a solo artist, was simply looking for attention.

“False allegations take away voice from true victims and that’s what saddens me most about all of this,” he told TMZ in a statement in November.