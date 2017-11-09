All A-Broad!

How many people do you know who love what they do for a living? How many of them have been doing it for 30 years? 50 years? 70 years? 90 years? The truth is that most people have to reinvent themselves as part of retraining for a new profession. Others have had their careers cut short by illness, family responsibilities, having their work outsourced overseas, or being exposed as a sexual predator.

In 1929, when she was just five years old (and Hollywood film producers were transitioning from silent film to talkies), she made a Vitaphone sound short titled "Baby Rose Marie - The Child Wonder" during which she performed three songs: "Heigh-Ho, Everybody, Heigh-Ho!" "Who Wouldn't Be Jealous of You?" and "Don't Be Like That."

In his director's statement, Jason Wise writes:

"I wanted to make a simple film about the history of Hollywood. I thought if I could show the changing ways we’ve entertained ourselves for the last hundred years, it would be a good movie. Something simple. Then I found Rose Marie. The kindest, toughest, hardest working, and most inspiring person I’ve ever met in my life is a 94-year-old woman living in Van Nuys, California. I could not believe her story. I could not believe I would be allowed to tell it, and even more so, I couldn’t believe I would be the first to do it. Here was a woman who started in vaudeville at the age of three, was a star of the nightclub era surrounded by the mob, and who went on to play the first role on television that portrayed a working woman. She didn’t play a mother, wife, or a daughter. Then she reinvented herself at 60 to play to huge sell-out crowds."

"In her 94 years, Rose Marie has experienced love, failure, success, and persevered to have the longest career in show business history. Over the three years of production, she became my good friend and the documentary became personal for me. I saw in her someone who stood up for her morals and always kept working (no matter what obstacle was thrown at her). Rose Marie is an inspiration to anyone trying to work to achieve something great, but also to those who value how important it is to love what you do. She is the almost impossible Hollywood role model: the only blue-collar star the industry has ever produced. As someone who was raised by a woman in Cleveland, Ohio and has two daughters of his own, I think she is the real Wonder Woman. Anyone can look up to Rose Marie and find inspiration."

To understand the length and breadth of her career, consider the following:

In her autobiography entitled Hold The Roses, Rose Marie writes:

“I was raised by a mother who was a naïve, Polish lady who believed everything she was told. My father was a tyrant who had another family and never married my mother. He gambled away all the money I made as a child and my mother never knew a thing about it. He beat me because he was jealous of anybody I ever went out with. I eloped with a musician who tried, in every way, to prove to my parents that he was a good man and who went through hell because my father feared losing his meal ticket – me.”