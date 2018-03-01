All about the topsy-turvy Trump White House's extraordinarily bad day

TOP STORIES
IT WAS A ROUGH DAY FOR THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION Turns out Special Counsel Robert Mueller is particularly interested in President Donald Trump’s attempt to oust Attorney General Jeff Sessions last summer. Trump reportedly has nicknamed Sessions Mr. Magoo, after the bumbling cartoon character. Reports emerged that son-in-law Jared Kushner received massive loans after White House meetings, which New York state regulators are looking into. And longtime Trump adviser Hope Hicks announced she was leaving the communications director job, amid reports that Mueller had been asking about her comments following the election. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
JUST SO YOU HAVE IT Here’s a list of all the Trump administration departures. [HuffPost]
A REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT IS THE ONE COMING FOR YOUR GUNS It’s the NRA’s nightmare writ large, as Trump said, “Take the guns first. Go through due process second.” Trump moved to the middle in a televised roundtable to lawmakers Wednesday, appearing to support a potential ban on assault weapons and raising the minimum age at which one can buy an assault weapon. Democrats are skeptical, however, whether the president will follow through on his shift, saying the meeting was reminiscent of the one in January on immigration. [HuffPost]
DOZENS OF WHITE HOUSE STAFFERS HAD THEIR SECURITY CLEARANCES DOWNGRADED Along with Kushner. [HuffPost]
WALMART TO RAISE AGE TO BUY FIREARMS AND AMMUNITION Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods are raising the age to buy a firearm in their stores to 21. Dick’s also announced they would no longer sell assault-style rifles. [HuffPost]
A HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE IS LOOKING INTO THAT $31,000 DINING SET BEN CARSON BOUGHT Because yes. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
WHAT HAPPENS ON OSCAR NIGHT WHEN YOU HAVE TO POOP? A HuffPost investigation of the utmost importance. [HuffPost]
‘AFTER “BLACK PANTHER,” CAN HOLLYWOOD FINALLY ADMIT THAT BLACK FILMS CAN TRAVEL?’ “The worldwide success of the Marvel film calls into question how we think of black-led films and markets abroad.” [HuffPost]
WHAT OPRAH SAYS SHE NEEDS TO RUN FOR PRESIDENT Just one thing. [HuffPost]
YOU CAN’T MISS THESE UNBELIEVABLE PHOTOS That won the 2018 Sony World Photography Awards. [HuffPost]
NEED WE SAY MORE THAN HERE ARE FOUR DECADES OF MERYL STREEP’S OSCAR FASHION? It’s even more fabulous than you’d expect. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
A teacher is facing charges after firing a gun inside a Georgia high school.
-
Putin talks up new Russian nuclear weapons, boasting they can avoid missile defense systems.
-
Twitter is in overdrive over the Jeff Sessions Mr. Magoo nickname and Hope Hicks departure.
-
Stoneman Douglas students returned to school yesterday.
-
The West Virginia teachers strike may not be over quite yet.
-
How Russian trolls mimicked digital media to infiltrate our democracy.
-
Turns out the Golden State Warriors skipped a White House tour and took students to the national African American history museum instead.
-
Stephen Colbert wants to give credit to Trump for this one thing.
-
What the “Amazon touch” looks like at Whole Foods.
-
Sterling K. Brown is lobbying for some “Black Panther” on “This Is Us.”
-
Alec Baldwin is getting a talk show, and we feel like it’s going to make some waves.
-
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library has donated its 100 millionth book.
-
It’s official: Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio are set to star in Quentin Tarantino’s Sharon Tate movie.
-
Is a “9 to 5” reboot featuring Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin and Dolly Parton in the works?
-
Turns out that famous Emma Thompson heartbreaking “Love Actually” scene was based off her own experience of being cheated on.
-
Try not to tear up over Amy Schumer’s reasoning for “rushing” her wedding.
-
It’s a new month (we know, how is it March?!?!), so here’s what’s new on Netflix.
-
“What is the perfect color worth?”
