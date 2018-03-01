All about the topsy-turvy Trump White House's extraordinarily bad day

IT WAS A ROUGH DAY FOR THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION Turns out Special Counsel Robert Mueller is particularly interested in President Donald Trump’s attempt to oust Attorney General Jeff Sessions last summer. Trump reportedly has nicknamed Sessions Mr. Magoo, after the bumbling cartoon character. Reports emerged that son-in-law Jared Kushner received massive loans after White House meetings, which New York state regulators are looking into. And longtime Trump adviser Hope Hicks announced she was leaving the communications director job, amid reports that Mueller had been asking about her comments following the election. [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

JUST SO YOU HAVE IT Here’s a list of all the Trump administration departures. [HuffPost]

A REPUBLICAN PRESIDENT IS THE ONE COMING FOR YOUR GUNS It’s the NRA’s nightmare writ large, as Trump said, “Take the guns first. Go through due process second.” Trump moved to the middle in a televised roundtable to lawmakers Wednesday, appearing to support a potential ban on assault weapons and raising the minimum age at which one can buy an assault weapon. Democrats are skeptical, however, whether the president will follow through on his shift, saying the meeting was reminiscent of the one in January on immigration. [HuffPost]

DOZENS OF WHITE HOUSE STAFFERS HAD THEIR SECURITY CLEARANCES DOWNGRADED Along with Kushner. [HuffPost]

WALMART TO RAISE AGE TO BUY FIREARMS AND AMMUNITION Walmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods are raising the age to buy a firearm in their stores to 21. Dick’s also announced they would no longer sell assault-style rifles. [HuffPost]

A HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE IS LOOKING INTO THAT $31,000 DINING SET BEN CARSON BOUGHT Because yes. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING