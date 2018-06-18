All The Best Looks From The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards doesn’t air until Monday night, but stars got the party started early for its taping on Saturday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, with some eye-popping looks.
The awards show brought out an array of celebrities, from Kristen Bell to the ladies of “Riverdale” and Kim Kardashian, who walked the red carpet with her hair in cornrows (ugh) next to mother Kris Jenner.
The show is hosted ― finally! ― by Tiffany Haddish. And the “Girls Trip” star ― who, for once, didn’t repurpose that Alexander McQueen gown ― sparkled in a silver dress with a dramatic train, which she made expert use of on the carpet.
The men also came to play with “Black Panther” stars Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan looking fresh on the red carpet and “13 Reasons Why” actor Tommy Dorfman strutting his stuff in a “Sailor Moon” inspired get-up.
Check out all the must-see looks below.
Kim Kardashian
Zendaya
Chris Pratt
Kristen Bell
Tiffany Haddish
Michael B. Jordan
Yara Shahidi
Kris Jenner
Chadwick Boseman
Mandy Moore
Tessa Thompson
Nick Jonas
Katherine Langford
Olivia Munn
Alison Brie
Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink and Gaten Matarazzo
