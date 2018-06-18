All The Best Looks From The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards

The 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards doesn’t air until Monday night, but stars got the party started early for its taping on Saturday at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, with some eye-popping looks.

The awards show brought out an array of celebrities, from Kristen Bell to the ladies of “Riverdale” and Kim Kardashian, who walked the red carpet with her hair in cornrows (ugh) next to mother Kris Jenner.

The show is hosted ― finally! ― by Tiffany Haddish. And the “Girls Trip” star ― who, for once, didn’t repurpose that Alexander McQueen gown ― sparkled in a silver dress with a dramatic train, which she made expert use of on the carpet.

The men also came to play with “Black Panther” stars Chadwick Boseman and Michael B. Jordan looking fresh on the red carpet and “13 Reasons Why” actor Tommy Dorfman strutting his stuff in a “Sailor Moon” inspired get-up.

Check out all the must-see looks below.

Kim Kardashian

Zendaya

Chris Pratt

Kristen Bell

Tiffany Haddish

Michael B. Jordan

Yara Shahidi

Kris Jenner

Chadwick Boseman

Mandy Moore

Tessa Thompson

Nick Jonas

Katherine Langford

Olivia Munn

Alison Brie

Finn Wolfhard, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink and Gaten Matarazzo

Lili Reinhart

Tommy Dorfman

Amandla Stenberg

Camila Mendes