03/05/2018 04:43 pm ET

All The Looks You Might've Missed From The Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Glitz and glamour, continued.
By Carly Ledbetter

Velvet suits, metallic gowns and ethereal white dresses dominated the Oscars red carpet on Sunday night.

Stars and their stylists stuck with the usual dress code of classic black-tie attire on film’s biggest night. Only a few people were bold enough to take risks (hello, Adam Rippon’s S&M-inspired tuxedo).

But at the Academy Awards after-parties ― notably the famed Vanity Fair Oscars bash ― it’s an entirely different story. Celebrities only risk a fashion misstep if they don’t change into something more fun and a little more risqué. 

Kendall Jenner wore what looked like a dress with wings, Padma Lakshmi pulled off the toughest look of the night, and Emma Watson showed off her temporary “Time’s Up” tattoo (which unfortunately had a minor grammatical error). If you want to see a list of the best dressed, look no further than the cast of “Black Panther.”

Check out all the gorgeous after-party looks below:

  • Kendall Jenner
    Danny Moloshok / Reuters
  • Padma Lakshmi
    JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
  • Angela Bassett
    J. Merritt via Getty Images
  • Lupita Nyong'o
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
  • Mirai Nagasu and Adam Rippon
    Dia Dipasupil via Getty Images
  • Mary J. Blige
    JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
  • Emma Watson
    JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
  • Michelle Rodriguez
    JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
  • Greta Garwig
    JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
  • RuPaul
    JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
  • Hailey Baldwin
    JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
  • Ciara
    JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
  • Paris Jackson
    JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
  • Kerry Washington
    JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
  • Chadwick Boseman
    George Pimentel via Getty Images
  • Halle Berry
    JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
  • Jared Leto
    JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
  • Danai Gurira
    Taylor Hill via Getty Images
  • Margot Robbie
    JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
  • Miley Cyrus
    JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
  • Liam Hemsworth
    Taylor Hill via Getty Images
  • Salma Hayek
    JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
  • Karolina Kurkova
    JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
  • Zooey Deschanel
    JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
  • Kate Upton
    JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
  • Kate Bosworth
    JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
  • Emma Stone
    JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
  • Rita Ora
    JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
  • Lindsay Vonn
    JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images
  • Taylor Hill
    JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX via Getty Images

