All The Looks You Might've Missed From The Vanity Fair Oscars Party

Velvet suits, metallic gowns and ethereal white dresses dominated the Oscars red carpet on Sunday night.

Stars and their stylists stuck with the usual dress code of classic black-tie attire on film’s biggest night. Only a few people were bold enough to take risks (hello, Adam Rippon’s S&M-inspired tuxedo).

But at the Academy Awards after-parties ― notably the famed Vanity Fair Oscars bash ― it’s an entirely different story. Celebrities only risk a fashion misstep if they don’t change into something more fun and a little more risqué.

Kendall Jenner wore what looked like a dress with wings, Padma Lakshmi pulled off the toughest look of the night, and Emma Watson showed off her temporary “Time’s Up” tattoo (which unfortunately had a minor grammatical error). If you want to see a list of the best dressed, look no further than the cast of “Black Panther.”

Check out all the gorgeous after-party looks below: