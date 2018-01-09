Alliance of Women Film Journalists Movie Awards 2018: Shape of Water, Frances McDormand, and the Hall of Shame

The Alliance of Women Film Journalists has announced its EDA awards for 2018. Our categories include general recognition, special awards for women filmmakers, and our Hall of Shame, with awards that include actress most in need of a new agent and most appalling age disparity between the male and female romantic leads.

This year, “The Shape of Water” was the standout, with Best Film, Best Director for Guillermo del Toro, and a Bravest Performance Award for star Sally Hawkins. Greta Gerwig’s “Lady Bird” was also honored with three awards that included Best Supporting Actress for Laurie Metcalf and two awards for Gerwig for Best Woman Director and Best Woman Screenwriter. "The Florida Project" won two EDA Awards for Best Supporting Actor for Willem Dafoe and Best Breakthrough Performance for Brooklynn Prince.

In the EDA Special Mention Categories, documentary filmmaker Agnes Varda was voted the Actress Defying Age and Ageism Award, while receiving the Best Documentary Award for her film “Faces, Places.” Kate Winslet won the Actress Most in Need of a New Agent for “Wonder Wheel” and “The Mountain Between Us.” The AWJF chose to honor Rose McGowan and Ashley Judd and all women who spoke out against sexual harassment with the EDA Award for Outstanding Achievement by a Woman in the Film Industry. The Annual AWFJ Hall of Shame Award was bestowed upon Sexual Tormentors: Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey, Brett Ratner, et al.

"This year was an important year for women to feel empowered to speak out and be heard," said EDA awards and AWFJ founder and film critic Jennifer Merin. "The need for gender parity and gender diversity in the movie industry is patently clear, and the time to stop sexual harassment in all industries is now. These goals are fundamental to AWFJ's mission and it's core values. I am thrilled that for this year's awards, our AWFJ members voted to honor such a diverse array of talent and to recognize those who are leading with their voices to put an end to long time misconduct making the 2017 EDA Awards particularly relevant when art and film must be the vanguard of social progress."