Alligator And Python Locked In Death Duel On Golf Course

Amazing Photos Of Alligators In The Everglades

1 / 8

American Alligator pictured at Everglades National Park, Florida. These spectacularly close up alligator pictures were taken by a wildlife photographer brave enough to jump in a lake swarming with the wild reptiles. Jim Abernethy, 52, from Florida even literally played snap with one of the beasts- which he nicknamed, Fluffy- by mimicking the way alligators square up to each other in the wild. While totally submerged in a lake in the wild marshland of the Florida everglades Jim raised his arm above the water like an alligator would raise its jaws to provoke Fluffy into opening his mouth for the 'killer shot.' Luckily for Jim the 200 pound snapper did not choose to clamp her razor sharp teeth on his arm. Jim was also able to get heart stopping pictures of the amphibious hunters looming from the deep. Alligators are at their most unpredictable and dangerous while underwater.

James Abernethy / Barcroft Media / Getty Images