Mack is accused of cajoling her victims into posing for nude photos for Raniere, which reportedly were also used as blackmail.

If convicted, Mack faces at least 15 years in prison, but People.com says the actress may be working on a plea deal.

Once Mack is released, she is limited to the Central District of California, a jurisdiction that covers parts of Southern California up to the Central Coast, authorities told People.com.