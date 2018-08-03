Almond Milk Recalled For Possible Cow's Milk Contamination

The dairy company HP Hood is voluntarily recalling nearly 150,000 half-gallon cartons of refrigerated almond milk because they may contain cow’s milk, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

The recall affects the company’s Blue Diamond Vanilla Almond Breeze with the use-by date of Sept. 2.

Cow’s milk is not listed as an allergen on the product, so people with allergies or sensitivities to milk “run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products,” the FDA said.

The company received a complaint in June from a customer who reported having an allergic reaction after drinking the almond milk, HP Hood spokeswoman Lynne Bohan said. The Massachusetts-based company has received no other reports of adverse reactions, she said.

Initial tests failed to detect the presence of dairy products, but a more comprehensive investigation showed that “milk inadvertently was entered into the processing equipment for almond milk,” Bohan said.

“We have done a comprehensive review into the situation and we’ve made corrective actions and made changes to our process to ensure that this will never happen again,” Bohan added.