11/03/2017

All Right, Arizona! HuffPost’s 'Listen To America' Tour Stops In Tucson

Grab a Sonoran hot dog and take in the views.

By Jenna Amatulli and Damon Dahlen

Week six of our Listen To America road trip closed out in Tucson, Arizona.

The people of Tucson, which is sometimes referred to as “The Old Pueblo,” welcomed us to their bustling city in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert and let us spend some time on the University of Arizona campus.

The university helps give the city its electricity, but it’s merely a small part of Tucson’s mass appeal. For one, the city is something of a hub for writers. David Foster Wallace, Barbara Kingsolver and Erskine Caldwell all called the city home.

Tucson is also a gastronomical haven. It’s known for its Sonoran-style Mexican food, and UNESCO even designated Tucson a “world city of gastronomy” in 2015 (curious and hungry visitors must try a Sonoran hot dog).

We’d advise that you come for the food and stay for the views of the Santa Catalinas mountains and the gorgeous adobe row houses of Barrio Historico. Here’s what our time in Tucson looked like:

  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The HuffPost bus sits amid cacti during HuffPost's visit to Tucson, Arizona, on Oct. 20 as part of "Listen To America: A HuffPost Road Trip."
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    People visit the "Listen to America" tents during HuffPost's visit to University of Arizona in Tucson.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Chris Wayne helps Katherine Graves sign up to be interviewed.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Brittany Taylor waits to be interviewed.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    A student puts stickers on a water bottle during HuffPost's visit to University of Arizona.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Nate Adoulla speaks with James Michael Nichols and Rachel Elman during HuffPost's visit.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Jose Ramirez and Francisco Leon play a game of cornhole.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Students visit the "Listen to America" tents.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Brint Milward signs up to be interviewed.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Brennan Menta and Jazmin J. Morales chat during HuffPost's visit.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Deanna Lewis is interviewed during HuffPost's visit to Tucson.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    HuffPost and Peak XV staff fill swag bags.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Emma Reilly hugs Hillary Frey during HuffPost's visit to University of Arizona in Tucson.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    People visit the "Listen to America" tents at the University of Arizona.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    People visit the "Listen to America" tents.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    D.J. Munoz plays a game of jumbo Jenga with Ariel Munoz and Andrea Munoz.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Bus driver Bobby Jansen hugs his daughter Nicole Davidtz.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Rachel Elman helps Alora Cohen and Cristina Siqueires to sign up to be interviewed.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Curtis Wong signs up Stuart Teichner to be interviewed.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    People visit the "Listen to America" tents.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    Gemma Kerbs prepares to be interviewed by Nick Schaffer and Hayley Miller.
  • Damon Dahlen/HuffPost
    The HuffPost bus sits amid cacti on the outskirts of Tucson.

Jenna Amatulli
Trends Reporter, HuffPost
Damon Dahlen
Photo Editor, HuffPost
