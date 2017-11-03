All Right, Arizona! HuffPost’s 'Listen To America' Tour Stops In Tucson

Week six of our Listen To America road trip closed out in Tucson, Arizona.

The people of Tucson, which is sometimes referred to as “The Old Pueblo,” welcomed us to their bustling city in Arizona’s Sonoran Desert and let us spend some time on the University of Arizona campus.

The university helps give the city its electricity, but it’s merely a small part of Tucson’s mass appeal. For one, the city is something of a hub for writers. David Foster Wallace, Barbara Kingsolver and Erskine Caldwell all called the city home.

Tucson is also a gastronomical haven. It’s known for its Sonoran-style Mexican food, and UNESCO even designated Tucson a “world city of gastronomy” in 2015 (curious and hungry visitors must try a Sonoran hot dog).

We’d advise that you come for the food and stay for the views of the Santa Catalinas mountains and the gorgeous adobe row houses of Barrio Historico. Here’s what our time in Tucson looked like: