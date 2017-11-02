Alt-Right Braces Itself for Civil War on November 4

Is America about to break into civil war on November 4th, 2017?

According to some right-wing conspiracy theories, that may be exactly what happens on November 4th. There are online rumblings of civil war and protest rallies scheduled throughout a number of U.S. cities this Saturday. The right-wing website Infowars has alleged that the Antifa movement will be staging violent protests this Saturday.

In fact, under some of the more dire and dystopic right-wing theories, people are being urged to stay at home, as ominous warnings of Antifa supersoldiers beheading white parents make the online rounds.

After a week where impeachment efforts are making headlines, the stage is certainly set for a very weird weekend. So, what’s really going on?

The Real Story

It’s hard to know what will really go down on November 4th. But as for Antifa rallies, the only known rallies thus far are being staged by a group called Refuse Facism. While it is anti-facism in nature, it purports to be a non-violent movement, much in the vein of the Occupy movements. Refuse Facism is urging supporters to take to the streets in a handful of cities across the United States on Saturday, to wage non-violent protests (see a map of the affected cities here). While in general, Antifa movements are known to be violent in nature, Refuse Facism attempts to differentiate itself. Despite Refuse Facism’s claims otherwise, the group appears to be linked to a charismatic leader named Chairman Bob. The group claims that it plans to protest until President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence are removed from office.

What Should We Expect?

According to an alert email sent out to its customers by the disaster-warning service Worldcue, travelers need to brace themselves for “skirmishes between participants and potential counterprotesters.” The email also warns of traffic congestion and public transportation disruption in the affected cities.

Currently, there are no credible reports of any violent protests or any real threats. This doesn’t however, preclude the fact that there could be some clashes. With the rife conspiracy theories, false news stories, and alt-right calls to action, nobody can truly predict who comes to these rallies and how they choose to prepare.

Will November 4th, 2017 be the day of reckoning for the United States? Will that be the day that democracy ends and the country goes Handmaids Tale on us?