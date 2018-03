Home Exchange

If you've ever wanted to live out the plot to "The Holiday," Home Exchange is a good start. Just like the site says, it's a platform for you to s wap homes with other travelers during a set period of time. It lists more than 65,000 properties in more than 150 countries. Though a paid membership is required to join and use the service, it's a simple way of validating all of the users and properties on the site, too. And, for folks who aren't necessarily into the idea of fully swapping homes with strangers, there's a rental options that allows you to hosts guests, and in turn for hosting, you gain "balloons" that you can use for travel at your leisure. Learn more about Home Exchange