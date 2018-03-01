HUFFPOST FINDS
03/01/2018 06:20 pm ET

10 Alternatives To Airbnb For Vacation Rentals

Get inspired for your next getaway ✈️
By Brittany Nims
Anne Rippy via Getty Images
Find plenty of rentals in destinations like Austin, TX., on sites like HomeAway, VRBO and TripAdvisor Rentals

If you’re planning a mid-summer trip one of the world’s best beaches, you’re probably looking for some killer digs to boot. Though you’d be hard-pressed to find someone these days who hasn’t used hospitality marketplace Airbnb for vacation rentals, there are lots of reasons people avoid using the site.  

Whether you’re looking for a treehouse in Asheville, NC., or a California home with an infinity pool, these Airbnb alternatives have hundreds of thousands of listings for every vacation style, budget and occasion. 

Get inspired for your next getaway with these 10 alternatives to Airbnb: 

  • 1 HomeAway
    HomeAway
    HomeAway has listings for more than 2 million homes in more than 190 countries. Their offerings will fit pretty much any destination, occasion or budget. Similar to Airbnb, once you create a free profile, you can favorite vacation rentals and easily share them with friends and family, track message with owners, and manage all of your booking. Once you find a place you like, you can either book and pay, or ask questions. Check out HomeAway
  • 2 VRBO
    VRBO
    VRBO stands for Vacation Rental By Owner, and is part of the HomeAway family. VRBO does have a smaller selection than both HomeAway and Airbnb -- more than 1 million homes in over 190 countries -- but it offers a different experience. Only vacation homes are listed on the site, which means it's offers unhosted experiences that are ideal for travelers who want a longer stay. Check out VRBO
  • 3 FlipKey from TripAdvisor Rentals
    FlipKey
    FlipKey is owned by TripAdvisor Rentals, which means it has the feeling of a small startup, with steady hand of a travel-industry giant. Though their interface is a little wonky and not quite as smooth as some of the others on this list, they offer more than 300,000 domestic and international rentals. Check out FlipKey
  • 4 TripAdvisor Rentals

    A post shared by TripAdvisor (@tripadvisor) on

    TripAdvisor Rentals
    TripAdvisor Rentals is TripAdvisor's answer to getaway travel with at-home amenities. It's a leading vacation rentals marketplace with more than 830,000 properties in 190 countries. TripAdvisor Rentals stands out from others in this list namely because it's part of the world's largest travel community. That means you'll get offers, guidance and expertise from others in the travel community to help you plan your best trip ever. Check out TripAdvisor Rentals
  • 5 TurnKey Vacation Rentals

    A post shared by TurnKey VR (@turnkey_vr) on

    TurnKey Vacation Rentals
    TurnKey is different from vacation rentals like Airbnb and HomeAway in one unique way. Instead of dealing directly with the homeowners once you book, TurnKey operates as a middleman who deals with guest needs, future bookings, and more. It gives all of their rentals a sense of consistency and quality, and local teams near each listing ensure guests have all of their needs taken care of, while the homeowners or property managers go on living their lives. And, interestingly, TurnKey requires that all guests (unless otherwise approved) be over the age of 25. Check out TurnKey Vacation Rentals
  • 6 Wimdu

    A post shared by Wimdu (@wimdu) on

    Wimdu
    Wimdu specializes in listings for vacation rentals, city apartments, hostels, homestays and hotel rooms in more than 150 countries around the world. The more than 350,000 properties are allow travelers authentic and affordable private accommodations, and the site is considered Europe's biggest portal for city and holiday apartments. If you're planning a European vacation, consider checking out Wimdu
  • 7 Couchsurfing

    A post shared by Couchsurfing (@couchsurfing) on

    Couchsurfing
    If you thought the couchsurfing phenomenon hit its peak in 2013, you'd be wrong. While it's still a tool used probably mostly among students and young adults, we can't leave it off our list simply because of its ability to connect travelers to authentic experiences. With more than 400,000 hosts and 4 million "surfers" across 200,000 cities, it's no wonder it's become a popular site for travelers. Plus, the site includes listings for events in the city you're traveling to, so you can meet other travelers. Check out Couchsurfing
  • 8 Booking.com Apartments

    A post shared by booking.com (@bookingcom) on

    Booking.com
    If you're surprised that you can rent apartments through Booking.com, don't worry. We were too. But, the travel fare aggregator specializes in more than, well, aggregating good flight and hotel deals. You can specifically search for apartment rental listings on the site if you're looking for more homey accommodations. It's basically a minimalist's dream -- one site to book your flight, car, taxis, restaurants and vacation rental. Check out Booking.com's apartment listings
  • 9 Home Exchange
    Home Exchange
    If you've ever wanted to live out the plot to "The Holiday," Home Exchange is a good start. Just like the site says, it's a platform for you to swap homes with other travelers during a set period of time. It lists more than 65,000 properties in more than 150 countries. Though a paid membership is required to join and use the service, it's a simple way of validating all of the users and properties on the site, too. And, for folks who aren't necessarily into the idea of fully swapping homes with strangers, there's a rental options that allows you to hosts guests, and in turn for hosting, you gain "balloons" that you can use for travel at your leisure. Learn more about Home Exchange
  • 10 Innclusive

    A post shared by Innclusive (@innclusive) on

    Innclusive
    Innclusive was founded as a direct competitor to Airbnb, with a focus on addressing some of the site's biggest complaints against discrimination. Innclusive factors out the prejudices associated with race, ethnicity, sex, gender, etc., and instead only shows images of the guests after the booking has been approved. If the host cancels a booking after seeing a guest's photo, they aren't able to re-book those dates with someone else. Learn more about Innclusive

RELATED...

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Shoppable Travel And Tourism Airbnb Vacation Rental
10 Alternatives To Airbnb For Vacation Rentals
CONVERSATIONS