Aly Raisman On Larry Nassar Abuse Allegations: I Was 'Brainwashed To Believe I Was Fine'

There was never a moment when [other doctors’] methods made me uncomfortable. It was different with Larry. I would lie on the table, my hands involuntarily balling themselves into fists as his ungloved hands worked their way under my clothing. ’Treatment sessions; with him always made me feel tense and uncomfortable.”

I would grit my teeth trying to convince myself that all this was part of the healing process. The truth was he never made my injuries feel any better, but I always obeyed because he had a reputation for being the best doctor.