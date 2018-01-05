Alyssa Milano Demands Trump Be Held Accountable For Sexual Assault Accusations

Alyssa Milano is coming for President Donald Trump amid the #MeToo movement.

“Every fiber of who I am on a cellular level has been changed since I sent that tweet. It would be impossible not to be affected or impacted by the stories that people have shared with me,” she wrote. “It is powerful when a woman uses her voice. But to hear it over the last three months and have it be such a sadly common phenomenon has changed me.”

Milano sparked the #MeToo movement in October when she asked her Twitter followers to share their stories of sexual harassment and assault. The movement was originally created by youth organizer Tarana Burke in 2007.

Our daily vernacular of the #MeToo movement is right there in front of us every day leading our country.

In the wake of the #MeToo movement, Milano added that the president needs to answer for the multiple sexual misconduct allegations that have been made against him.

“We must hold Trump accountable. If we’re asking senators to resign because of sexual misconduct, what message does it send that we are allowing a man who has had 19 women come forward and accuse him of misconduct, to be our president?” Milano wrote. “How are we not holding him accountable for this? ... Our daily vernacular of the #MeToo movement is right there in front of us every day leading our country. How do these criminal abuses of power not apply to him?”

Trump has been publicly accused of sexual misconduct, ranging from harassment to assault and rape, by 21 women. The president has repeatedly denied all of the allegations, most recently tweeting that women he didn’t know were making “false accusations” and calling those allegations “fake news.” White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders suggested in October that all of the president’s accusers were lying.

According to a recent survey, 50 percent of American voters believe that Trump should resign over the allegations. Four of Trump’s accusers recently held a press conference to call on Congress to investigate their claims.