Amal Clooney Gushes In AFI Speech About Early Romance With George

Amal Clooney said Thursday that she was speaking publicly for the first time about husband George Clooney ― and she went to the heart.

She talked about the early stages of their romance, providing an intimate note during a night in which her spouse received the American Film Institute’s Life Achievement Award at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

“I met George when I was 35 and starting to become quite resigned to the idea that I was going to be a spinster,” she said. “Then we met and started hiding out in my London flat, and very soon it felt like, no matter what happened, I would never want to be with anyone else.”

“I couldn’t sleep when we were apart and I’m told that I would display a particular grin and head tilt when reading his text messages or the letters he would hide in my bag,” she added. “Five years later, none of that has changed. He is the person who has my complete admiration and also the person whose smile makes me melt every time. My love, what I have found with you is the great love that I always hoped existed. And seeing you with our children, Ella and Alexander, is the greatest joy in my life.”

Watching the Oscar winner’s eyes well up in reaction to her sentiments put this moment over the top. Anyone got a hankie?

Check out a portion of Amal Clooney’s heartfelt words below:

Here is a portion of Amal Clooney’s AFI speech to George (the teary part) #AFILife pic.twitter.com/FHjn4PgXjg — Andrea Mandell (@AndreaMandell) June 8, 2018

Yep, there’s love there.

