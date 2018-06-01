Amal Clooney was arguably the best-dressed guest at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding last month.

The international human rights lawyer wore a custom, mustard yellow Stella McCartney dress with a matching hat and net veil by Stephen Jones. She completed her glamorous look with a gold clutch, heels by Gianvito Rossi and stunning teardrop earrings from Lorraine Schwartz.

Clooney’s outfits cost more than $500,000, The New York Post first reported.

Custom Stella McCartney doesn’t come cheap ― and hats by Stephen Jones can sometimes retail for thousands of dollars ― but Clooney’s total outfit cost is astronomical (even by royal wedding standards) because of those aforementioned Lorraine Schwartz earrings.

The 17-carat teardrop earrings retail for $500,000 and are available at Bergdorf Goodman and Harrods London.

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images Clooney wore 17-carat teardrop earrings at the royal wedding.

Below is a close-up shot of the earrings, which look like they belong with the rest of the Crown Jewels.

Lorraine Schwartz

Meghan still might’ve been wearing the most carats at her wedding, as she wore white gold-and-diamond Galanterie de Cartier earrings, a Reflection de Cartier bracelet and Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara.

PA Wire/PA Images

She later put on an aquamarine cocktail ring from Princess Diana’s collection to go with her second look of the day:

PA Wire/PA Images Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leaving Windsor Castle to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House.

