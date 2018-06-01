STYLE & BEAUTY
06/01/2018 04:02 pm ET

Here's Why Amal Clooney's Royal Wedding Outfit Cost Over Half A Million Dollars

Meghan Markle wasn't the only one in an expensive outfit.
By Carly Ledbetter
WPA Pool via Getty Images
Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle before the royal wedding last month. 

Amal Clooney was arguably the best-dressed guest at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding last month. 

The international human rights lawyer wore a custom, mustard yellow Stella McCartney dress with a matching hat and net veil by Stephen Jones. She completed her glamorous look with a gold clutch, heels by Gianvito Rossi and stunning teardrop earrings from Lorraine Schwartz.

Clooney’s outfits cost more than $500,000, The New York Post first reported.  

Custom Stella McCartney doesn’t come cheap ― and hats by Stephen Jones can sometimes retail for thousands of dollars ― but Clooney’s total outfit cost is astronomical (even by royal wedding standards) because of those aforementioned Lorraine Schwartz earrings. 

The 17-carat teardrop earrings retail for $500,000 and are available at Bergdorf Goodman and Harrods London. 

Pool/Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Clooney wore 17-carat teardrop earrings at the royal wedding. 

Below is a close-up shot of the earrings, which look like they belong with the rest of the Crown Jewels. 

Lorraine Schwartz

Meghan still might’ve been wearing the most carats at her wedding, as she wore white gold-and-diamond Galanterie de Cartier earrings, a Reflection de Cartier bracelet and Queen Mary’s diamond bandeau tiara

PA Wire/PA Images

She later put on an aquamarine cocktail ring from Princess Diana’s collection to go with her second look of the day: 

PA Wire/PA Images
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leaving Windsor Castle to attend an evening reception at Frogmore House. 

Check out more of the gorgeous outfits and jewels guest wore to the royal wedding: 

