Amara La Negra Drops First Song And Music Video Since Record Deal

Amara La Negra has released her first single and music video since signing a multimillion-dollar and multi-album record deal with Fast Life Entertainment Worldwide and BMG last month.
The “Love & Hip Hop: Miami” star premiered the music video for her single “What A Bam Bam” on Tuesday via Tidal. The song samples dancehall DJ Sister Nancy’s reggae anthem “Bam Bam,” according to Billboard, and is the first single off Amara’s debut album.
The Miami-born Dominican singer has often been compared to “Love & Hip Hop” breakout star Cardi B ― but she told HuffPost she doesn’t consider herself a hip-hop artist at all.
“Don’t get it twisted now, though,” Amara said. “I can do a little hip-hop, I can do a little trap or whatever, but I’m more of an urban pop [artist].”
The singer told HuffPost she was working on a single titled “Insecure,” as well as collaborations with Sean Paul, Pitbull, Jason Derulo and Becky G.