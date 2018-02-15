Amara La Negra Drops First Song And Music Video Since Record Deal

The Miami-born Dominican singer has often been compared to “Love & Hip Hop” breakout star Cardi B ― but she told HuffPost she doesn’t consider herself a hip-hop artist at all.

“Don’t get it twisted now, though,” Amara said. “I can do a little hip-hop, I can do a little trap or whatever, but I’m more of an urban pop [artist].”

The singer told HuffPost she was working on a single titled “Insecure,” as well as collaborations with Sean Paul, Pitbull, Jason Derulo and Becky G.