Amazon, eBay Remove 'Chinese Boy' Costumes Featuring Racist 'Slant-Eye' Images

It’s 2018, and yet... here we are.

Amazon UK and eBay UK have received immense backlash after social media users recently noticed “Chinese Boy Fancy Dress Costumes” for sale through the e-commerce sites. In photos on the product pages, the costumes were modeled by white children pulling their eyes back in a “slant-eye” expression, a gesture often used to mock Asians.

The images spurred many in the Asian community to report the merchandise and demand its removal from the sites.

This is blatantly racist, I am speechless. White kid doing a squinting eyes gesture in a “Chinese costume”. Explain this @amazon @AmazonUK #racist #racism pic.twitter.com/bKsIqskYXx — Enoch Lieu (@enochcafe) January 25, 2018

The sellers of the costumes were listed on Amazon as “ATOSA” and “Fyasa.” No information was immediately available about either entity, although sellers with those names appear to sell many other Halloween costumes through Amazon.

“Once this listing was brought to our attention, we immediately removed the item and contacted the seller informing them that the listing violates eBay’s offensive materials policy,” eBay told HuffPost in a statement Tuesday.

Amazon did not immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment, but it appears to have removed the offending products as well.

Both Amazon and eBay, however, still feature several other racist costumes, including a different “Chinese Boy Fancy Dress” costume and a “Geisha Girl” costume. In the photos for both products, the models are holding their hands together in prayer, a stereotypical gesture often employed to mock Asians.