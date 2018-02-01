Here's What Is Arriving On Amazon In February 2018

Amazon is adding some recent cult favorites to its film lineup this month. Both “Good Time” and “Logan Lucky” had great reviews in 2017, so you’re in for a treat if you missed them when they first hit theaters.

The Amazon original shows debuting this month are also tempting. “Absentia” is a very solid crime thriller. “Mozart in the Jungle” has the occasional truly great episode. And “The Tick” has already established itself as a fan favorite.

Here are a few highlights arriving on the streaming service this month:

Movies: “The Warriors,” “Good Time,” “Logan Lucky”

Shows: “Absentia,” “Grand Prix Driver,” “Mozart in the Jungle,” “The Tick”

Good Time

A complete list of shows and movies below:

Ji Sub Jeong/HP

This is part of Streamline, HuffPost’s weekly recommendation service for streaming shows and movies. Every Saturday, Streamline ranks the best shows to watch online, including a specific focus on Netflix.

Arrivals

Feb. 1

“American Idiots”

“Black Spurs”

“The Cutting Edge”

“The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold”

“Daybreakers”

“A Fish Called Wanda”

“Gang Related”

“The Good, the Bad and the Ugly”

“The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard”

“Harsh Times”

“The Haunting”

“He Said, She Said”

“Hoodlum”

“Intersection”

“Larry the Cable Guy: Health Inspector”

“Lulu on the Bridge”

“Manhattan”

“Manhunter”

“Mermaids”

“Mystic Pizza”

“An Officer and a Gentleman”

“Red Dawn”

“Rollerball (1975 and 2002)”

“Running Scared”

“Rustlers’ Rhapsody”

“Sabrina”

“Slow Burn”

“Swimming with Sharks”

“Terms of Endearment”

“The Thaw”

“Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her”

“The Warriors”

Feb. 2

“Absentia” (Season 1)

Feb. 4

“My Dead Boyfriend”

Feb. 6

“Danica”

Feb. 7

“The Expanse” (Season 2)

Feb.8

“Mother’s Day”

Feb. 9

“Grand Prix Driver” (Season 1, Amazon Prime Original)

Feb. 10

“Breathe”

“No Stone Unturned”

Feb. 11

“Good Time”

“Run the Tide”

Feb. 13

“The Ballad of Lefty Brown”

“Stinky & Dirty Valentine’s Day Special”

Feb. 14

“National Lampoon Presents Cattle Call”

“Star Trek”

Feb. 16

“Human Flow”

“Logan Lucky”

“Mozart in the Jungle” (Season 4)

Feb. 18

“Pocket Listing”

“Thanks for Sharing”

Feb. 23

“The Tick” (Season 1B)