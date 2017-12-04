Amazon Has 12 Amazing Days Of Deals That You Don't Want To Miss

A post shared by Amazon (@amazon) on Sep 9, 2017 at 9:52am PDT

As if you needed another excuse to shop, Amazon is back with their 12 Days of Deals promotion that is sure to round out your holiday shopping list. There will be hundreds of daily deals from now until Thursday, December 14.

Because new items will be continuously added throughout the day, set “Watch a Deal” alerts in the Amazon app to ensure you never miss a deal. You’ll get a notification when watched deals go live and can shop from wherever you are!

Here are Amazon’s 12 Days of Deals to look forward to with some teasers as to what’s on-sale:

12/3: Active – For dashers, dancers and wellness-wishers (expired)

12/4: DIY – For merry makers and home-improvers

12/5: Stylist – For style stars and beauty believers

12/6: Kids – For busy little elves of all ages (Save on best-selling toys from PJ Masks, Disney, Transformers and more)

12/7: Gamer – For gamers who shout out with glee

12/8: Outdoor – For happy campers and jolly jetsetters (Save 20% on select Yakima bike and ski racks, save 40% on select Ray Ban sunglasses)

12/9: Chef – For home chefs and sugar-plum bakers (Save up to 30% on select holiday kitchen essentials)

12/10: Media – For music lovers, avid readers, and film buffs (Save on best-selling toys from Star Wars)

12/11: Tech – For techies a-tinkering with cheer

12/12: Homebody – For cozy folk nestled in their smart homes (Save 30% on all Philips Hue Starter Kits)

12/13: Pets – For faithful furballs and joyful pups ($50 off Petcube Bites HD Pet Camera)

12/14: Hobbyist – For tinselly crafters and jingle rockers