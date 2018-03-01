Here’s What Is Arriving On Amazon In March 2018

Amazon is adding many movies and shows this March, but the most notable titles are a couple original projects from the service.

“Brad’s Status” is a movie starring Ben Stiller and Jenna Fischer. It had a small theatrical release last year and earned mostly universal praise from critics.

And the underrated show, “Sneaky Pete,” returns for a second season. Actor Bryan Cranston and television writer David Shore created this series.

A few more highlights:

Movies: “Brad’s Status,” “The Little Hours,” “Power Rangers,” “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” “Young Adult” and many James Bond movies.

Shows: “The Durrells in Corfu” (season two) and “Sneaky Pete” (season two).

A complete list of shows and movies below:

Ji Sub Jeong/HP

