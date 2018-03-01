Here’s What Is Arriving On Amazon In March 2018

Amazon is adding many movies and shows this March, but the most notable titles are a couple original projects from the service.
“Brad’s Status” is a movie starring Ben Stiller and Jenna Fischer. It had a small theatrical release last year and earned mostly universal praise from critics.
And the underrated show, “Sneaky Pete,” returns for a second season. Actor Bryan Cranston and television writer David Shore created this series.
A few more highlights:
Movies: “Brad’s Status,” “The Little Hours,” “Power Rangers,” “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” “Young Adult” and many James Bond movies.
Shows: “The Durrells in Corfu” (season two) and “Sneaky Pete” (season two).
A complete list of shows and movies below:
March 1
- “1984”
- “A Feast at Midnight”
- “A Guy Thing”
- “A View to a Kill”
- “The Accused”
- “Amelie”
- “Antitrust”
- “Bad Influence”
- “Bad News Bears”
- “Billy the Kid”
- “Body of Evidence”
- “Breakdown”
- “Bye Bye Birdie”
- “Captivity”
- “Carriers”
- “Chaplin”
- “The Color of Magic” (season one)
- “Criminal Law”
- “The Devil Inside”
- “Die Another Day”
- “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels”
- “Dreamkeeper”
- “The Doors”
- “Earth Girls Are Easy”
- “F/X”
- “F/X 2”
- “Fatal Instinct”
- “Finder’s Fee”
- “Fire with Fire”
- “Fluke”
- “For Your Eyes Only”
- “Forces of Nature”
- “Goldeneye”
- “Hackers”
- “Hanoi Hilton”
- “Hart’s War”
- “Home of the Brave”
- “Human Trafficking” (season one)
- “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka”
- “Imagine That”
- “The Infinite Worlds of H.G. Wells” (season one)
- “Jeff Who Lives at Home”
- “Jennifer 8”
- “Kingpin”
- “License to Kill”
- “Little Ghost”
- “The Living Daylights”
- “The Million Dollar Hotel”
- “Moonraker”
- “Mr. Majestyk”
- “The Music Never Stopped”
- “National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie”
- “National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea”
- “The Odyssey” (season one)
- “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service”
- “Regarding Henry”
- “The Secret of NIMH”
- “Southie”
- “Sprung”
- “Tomorrow Never Dies”
- “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”
- “The World Is Not Enough”
- “XXX”
- “XXX: State of the Union”
- “Young Adult”
- “Zathura: A Space Adventure”
March 2
- “Brad’s Status”
March 3
- “The Nut Job 2”
March 8
- “Aftermath”
- “Power Rangers”
March 9
- “The Remix” (season one)
- “Sneaky Pete” (season two)
- “The Tunnel” (season two)
March 10
- “November Criminals”
March 14
- “Tommy’s Honour”
March 15
- “LOL”
March 17
- “Crooked House”
March 26
- “The Durrells in Corfu” (season two)
- “Let There Be Light”
March 27
- “The Little Hours”
March 31
- “A Suitable Girl”
- “Bitter Harvest”
- “Flames”
- “Ice Mother”
- “Imperium”
- “The Blue Lagoon”
- “The Departure”
- “Thirst Street”