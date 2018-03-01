ENTERTAINMENT
Here’s What Is Arriving On Amazon In March 2018

New Amazon originals are joining the service along with many classic movies.
Amazon is adding many movies and shows this March, but the most notable titles are a couple original projects from the service.

“Brad’s Status” is a movie starring Ben Stiller and Jenna Fischer. It had a small theatrical release last year and earned mostly universal praise from critics.

And the underrated show, “Sneaky Pete,” returns for a second season. Actor Bryan Cranston and television writer David Shore created this series.

A few more highlights:

Movies: “Brad’s Status,” “The Little Hours,” “Power Rangers,” “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets,” “Young Adult” and many James Bond movies.  

Shows: “The Durrells in Corfu” (season two) and “Sneaky Pete” (season two).

A complete list of shows and movies below:

March 1

  • “1984”
  • “A Feast at Midnight”
  • “A Guy Thing”
  • “A View to a Kill”
  • “The Accused”
  • “Amelie”
  • “Antitrust”
  • “Bad Influence”
  • “Bad News Bears”
  • “Billy the Kid”
  • “Body of Evidence”
  • “Breakdown”
  • “Bye Bye Birdie”
  • “Captivity”
  • “Carriers”
  • “Chaplin”
  • “The Color of Magic” (season one)
  • “Criminal Law”
  • “The Devil Inside”
  • “Die Another Day”
  • “Dirty Rotten Scoundrels”
  • “Dreamkeeper”
  • “The Doors”
  • “Earth Girls Are Easy”
  • “F/X”
  • “F/X 2”
  • “Fatal Instinct”
  • “Finder’s Fee”
  • “Fire with Fire”
  • “Fluke”
  • “For Your Eyes Only”
  • “Forces of Nature”
  • “Goldeneye”
  • “Hackers”
  • “Hanoi Hilton”
  • “Hart’s War”
  • “Home of the Brave”
  • “Human Trafficking” (season one)
  • “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka”
  • “Imagine That”
  • “The Infinite Worlds of H.G. Wells” (season one)
  • “Jeff Who Lives at Home”
  • “Jennifer 8”
  • “Kingpin”
  • “License to Kill”
  • “Little Ghost”
  • “The Living Daylights”
  • “The Million Dollar Hotel”
  • “Moonraker”
  • “Mr. Majestyk”
  • “The Music Never Stopped”
  • “National Lampoon’s Dirty Movie”
  • “National Lampoon’s Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea”
  • “The Odyssey” (season one)
  • “On Her Majesty’s Secret Service”
  • “Regarding Henry”
  • “The Secret of NIMH”
  • “Southie”
  • “Sprung”
  • “Tomorrow Never Dies”
  • “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets”
  • “The World Is Not Enough”
  • “XXX”
  • “XXX: State of the Union”
  • “Young Adult”
  • “Zathura: A Space Adventure”

March 2

  • “Brad’s Status”

March 3

  • “The Nut Job 2”

March 8

  • “Aftermath”
  • “Power Rangers”

March 9

  • “The Remix” (season one)
  • “Sneaky Pete” (season two)
  • “The Tunnel” (season two)

March 10

  • “November Criminals”

March 14

  • “Tommy’s Honour”

March 15

  • “LOL”

March 17

  • “Crooked House”

March 26

  • “The Durrells in Corfu” (season two)
  • “Let There Be Light”

March 27

  • “The Little Hours”

March 31

  • “A Suitable Girl”
  • “Bitter Harvest”
  • “Flames”
  • “Ice Mother”
  • “Imperium”
  • “The Blue Lagoon”
  • “The Departure”
  • “Thirst Street”
Todd Van Luling
Senior Culture Reporter, HuffPost
