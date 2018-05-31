Here’s What Is Coming To Amazon Prime In June 2018

The Amazon Prime lineup for June is full of movies that are definitely worth watching.
Some highlights: recent Academy Award nominees “The Disaster Artist” and “Lady Bird” join June 1 and June 3, respectively. “Shutter Island,” a thriller starring Leonardo DiCaprio, joins June 26. And my absolute favorite from my childhood years, “Space Jam,” joins June 1.
Shows are a bit more limited this month, but there is good news if you’re a fan of the Billy Bob Thornton project “Goliath”: The show’s second season debuts June 15.
Check out the full list of arrivals below. And if you want to stay informed on what’s joining Netflix on a weekly basis, make sure to subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.
This is part of Streamline, HuffPost’s weekly recommendation service for streaming shows and movies. Every Saturday, Streamline ranks the best shows to watch online, including a specific focus on Netflix.
Arrivals
June 1
- “1492: Conquest Of Paradise”
- “2 Days In The Valley”
- “Allan Quatermain And The Lost City Of Gold”
- “All Or Nothing: New Zealand All Blacks” (Season 1)
- “As Good As Dead”
- “August Rush”
- “Babylon 5” (Seasons 1-5)
- “Bad Lieutenant: Port Of Call New Orleans”
- “Beer For My Horses”
- “Beowulf”
- “Black Widow” (Previously called: “Before It Had a Name”)
- “Blitz”
- “Blood And Glory”
- “Blue Like Jazz”
- “Breakdown”
- “Burnt Offerings”
- “Cavedweller”
- “Chinese Box”
- “Clown At Midnight”
- “Command Performance”
- “Danger Zone”
- “Day Of The Dead”
- “Doctor Zhivago”
- “Dog Watch”
- “Double Identity”
- “Double Jeopardy”
- “Dreams And Memories Of Where The Red Fern Grows”
- “Drop Zone”
- “Escape From Alcatraz”
- “Event Horizon”
- “Flickers”
- “Forces Of Nature”
- “Flood”
- “Hans Christian Andersen: My Life As A Fairytale”
- “Hard Rain”
- “Harley Davidson And The Marlboro Man”
- “House Of D”
- “I Am David”
- “Ladies Man”
- “Leprechaun”
- “Leprechaun 2”
- “Leprechaun 3”
- “Leprechaun 4: In Space”
- “Leprechaun 5: In The Hood”
- “Leprechaun 6: Back 2 Tha Hood”
- “Leprechaun: Origins”
- “Mousehunt”
- “Mutant Species”
- “Nacho Libre”
- “Nurse 3D”
- “Panic”
- “Rare Birds”
- “Religulous”
- “Rescue Me” (Seasons 1-9)
- “Revenge Of The Pink Panther”
- “Ring Of Fire”
- “Saturday Night Fever”
- “Serving Sara”
- “Space Jam”
- “Stanley & Iris”
- “Survivor”
- “Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street”
- “Tamara”
- “Tears Of The Sun”
- “The 4th Floor”
- “The Age Of Innocence”
- “The Ant Bully”
- “The Ashram”
- “The ’Burbs”
- “The Care Bears Movie”
- “The Disaster Artist”
- “The Eye 2”
- “The Frozen Ground”
- “The Iceman”
- “The Natural”
- “The Pink Panther Strikes Again”
- “The Running Man”
- “The Young Karl Marx”
- “Tilt”
- “Universal Soldier”
- “Vampire In Brooklyn”
- “The Waltons” (Seasons 1-9)
- “War, Inc.”
- “Wonder Wheel”
June 3
- “Lady Bird”
- “Max 2: White House Hero”
- “Stargate”
June 5
- “Lions For Lambs”
June 8
- “Lost In Oz” (Season 1)
June 9
- “Braven”
- “Precious”
- “Simon Says”
June 15
- “Goliath” (Season 2)
June 16
- “Nostalgia”
- “Transformers: The Last Knight”
June 18
- “Suits” (Season 7)
June 26
- “Shutter Island”
- “If You Give A Mouse A Cookie” (Season 1)
June TBD
- “A Very English Scandal” (Season 1)