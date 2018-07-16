It’s Prime Day, which means shoppers are hitting the site in search of the best deals 2018′s hottest tech deals and home gadgets, like TVs, Nintendo Switch, kitchen accessories and, you guessed it, laptops.
Whether you’re looking for a gaming laptop, a tablet perfect for traveling or a convertible laptop with a touch screen, there’s something on sale for every type of user. We’ve combed through the Amazon sales to find the best ones.
Below, six Prime Day 2018 laptop deals you can’t miss:
