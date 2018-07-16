HUFFPOST FINDS
07/16/2018 03:30 pm ET

Amazon Prime Day 2018 Laptop Deals You Can't Miss

Prime Day deals on gaming laptops, touchscreen computers and tablets for travel 💻
headshot
By Brittany Nims

It’s Prime Day, which means shoppers are hitting the site in search of the best deals 2018′s hottest tech deals and home gadgets, like TVs, Nintendo Switch, kitchen accessories and, you guessed it, laptops. 

Whether you’re looking for a gaming laptop, a tablet perfect for traveling or a convertible laptop with a touch screen, there’s something on sale for every type of user. We’ve combed through the Amazon sales to find the best ones.

Below, six Prime Day 2018 laptop deals you can’t miss

  • 1 21% off — Google Pixelbook
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $1,200<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $950<br>Get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B075JS8
    Amazon
    Normally: $1,200
    Sale: $950
    Get it here
  • 2 33% off — Acer Chromebook 14"
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $300<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $200<br>Get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01CVOLVP
    Amazon
    Normally: $300
    Sale: $200
    Get it here.
  • 3 20% off — MSI GL62M 15.6" Gaming Laptop
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $1,000<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $800<br>Get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B074VLX
    Amazon
    Normally: $1,000
    Sale: $800
    Get it here
  • 4 20% off — ASUS Chromebook Flip 12.5" Touchscreen Convertible
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $500<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $400<br>Get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/C302CA-DHM4-Chromebo
    Amazon
    Normally: $500
    Sale: $400
    Get it here.
  • 5 18% off — Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop, 15.6"
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $1,100<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $900<br>Get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B06Y4GZ
    Amazon
    Normally: $1,100
    Sale: $900
    Get it here.
  • 6 15% off — ASUS VivoBook Laptop
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $600<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $510<br>Get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0762S8PY
    Amazon
    Normally: $600
    Sale: $510
    Get it here.

