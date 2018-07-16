HUFFPOST FINDS
07/16/2018 04:25 pm ET

8 Amazon Prime Day TV Deals Worth Watching

Deals we can't take our eyes off of 📺
By Brittany Nims

If you’re looking to replace your old TV just in time for your summer move to back-to-school season, now’s the time. Amazon Prime Day is underway, with millions of products and services on sale during the 36-hour event. 

Whether you’re looking for an all-in-one TV with built-in Roku or are looking for a 55-inch 4K TV under $650, there’s something for everyone on sale in Amazon’s TV section right now. 

To narrow it down, we’ve found some of the best TV deals worth watching this Prime Day. Check out the eight best below

  • 1 TCL 55" 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV
    Amazon
    Normally: $800
    Sale: $649
    Get it here
  • 2 TCL 49" Roku Smart LED TV
    Amazon
    Normally: $389
    Sale: $300
    Get it here
  • 3 18% off — LG 65" 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
    Amazon
    Normally: $2,200
    Sale: $1,797
    Get it here
  • 4 11% off — Samsung Flat 55" QLED 4K UHD 7 Series Smart TV
    Amazon
    Normally: $1,900
    Sale: $1,700
    Get it here.
  • 5 12% off — LG 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV
    Amazon
    Normally: $2,600
    Sale: $2,300
    Get it here.
  • 6 10% off — Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
    Amazon
    Normally: $2,200
    Sale: $2,000
    Get it here.
  • 7 22% off — LG 55UK6300PUE 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV
    Amazon
    Normally: $700
    Sale: $547
    Get it here.
  • 8 35% off — TCL 32-Inch 720p Roku Smart LED TV
    Amazon
    Normally: $200
    Sale: $130
    Get it here.

