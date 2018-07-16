HOME & LIVING
07/16/2018 06:04 pm ET

Amazon Prime Day Vacuum Deals That Don't Suck

Future you will thank you.
By Katelyn Mullen

Buying a new vacuum cleaner doesn’t necessarily sit at the top of the list for fun things to do, but getting a brand new vacuum for more than 30 percent off feels like a downright party. 

While everyone is looking for the best Instant Pot deals to devour or TV bargains to buy, have a look at the highly rated vacuum cleaners you can get for a steal during Amazon’s 36-hour Prime Day event. Some of the options here are lightning deals so if you don’t move fast, you may lose your chance. 

Below, some of the best vacuum deals on Amazon during Prime Day 2018:

  • 1 Dyson V8 Absolute Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $499.99<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $364.99<br><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Dyson-Absolute-Cordle
    Amazon
    Normally: $499.99
    Sale: $364.99
    Get it here.
  • 2 HOOVER T-Series WindTunnel Pet Rewind Bagless Corded Upright Vacuum UH70210, Blue
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $149.99<br><strong>Sale</strong>: 97.59<br><a href="https://www.amazon.com/HOOVER-WindTunnel-Bagle
    Amazon
    Normally: $149.99
    Sale: 97.59
    Get it here.

  • 3 Oreck Commercial XL Commercial Upright Vacuum Cleaner, XL2100RHS
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $168.96<br><strong>Sale</strong>:&nbsp;$154.99<br><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Oreck-Commercial
    Amazon
    Normally: $168.96
    Sale: $154.99
    Get it here.
  • 4 Housmile 12KPa Powerful Suction UV Sanitizing Vacuum Cleaner
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $69.99<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $53.89<br><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Housmile-Sanitizing-Fil
    Amazon
    Normally: $69.99
    Sale: $53.89
    Get it here.
  • 5 eufy RoboVac 11, High Suction, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner with Drop-Sensing Technology and High-Performance Filter for Pet, Designed for Hard Floor and Thin Carpet
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $249.99<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $159.99<br><a href="https://www.amazon.com/eufy-Self-Charging-Dr
    Amazon
    Normally: $249.99
    Sale: $159.99
    Get it here.
  • 6 Hoover Company 40140201 Hepa Cartridge Filter 1 Pack
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $149.51<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $103.17<br><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Hoover-Company-401402
    Amazon
    Normally: $149.51
    Sale: $103.17
    Get it here.
  • 7 Bissell CrossWave Floor and Carpet Cleaner with Wet-Dry Vacuum, 1785A
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $249.99<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $174.99<br><a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bissell-CrossWave-Cle
    Amazon
    Normally: $249.99
    Sale: $174.99
    Get it here.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

