What To Watch On Amazon Prime That’s New This Week

“Vikings” has been going strong since 2013 on History. Despite being modestly popular and earning consistently favorable reviews, “Vikings” has never been a staple subject of pop culture publications. Perhaps this is because it airs on History rather than a “prestige TV” cable channel like AMC or FX. If “Vikings” were an HBO or Netflix show, it’d probably earn endless coverage.

But in any case, “Vikings” has been chugging along and continues to be moderately successful. It’s well worth watching if you’re into the “swords” genre that is ubiquitous these days. But the show also has strengths besides the violence, and that should make it appealing to all sorts of audiences.