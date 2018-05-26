What To Watch On Amazon Prime That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Howards End” as the new show you should watch on Amazon Prime this week. Amazon adds this mini-series from Starz on May 29.

“Howards End” is still a recent show. It just wrapped up on April 30 for American audiences after initially airing on BBC One in 2017. The reviews were also exceptionally fawning, as in, this might ultimately be a top-five show of the year. (If we’re counting mini-series.)

This is an adaptation of the 1910 novel of the same name by E.M. Forster. Kenneth Lonergan wrote the series. Lonergan won an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay with the movie “Manchester by the Sea.” This new project has similarly exceptional writing.

As you can guess from the featured image, this is a period piece. The story takes place in early 20th-century England and focuses on the varying lives of three families with different economic situations.

This will probably get considerable recognition at this year’s Emmys, so get on the bandwagon now.