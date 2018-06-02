What To Watch On Amazon Prime That’s New This Week

You have so many options this week. Amazon Prime added dozens of movies on June 1.

Since it was my favorite movie as a kid, I have to mention “Space Jam” is now on Amazon Prime. Maybe it doesn’t hold up super well ― I can’t imagine watching it again myself ― but it makes me happy to know it’s there.

And this one is now controversial due to allegations of sexual misconduct against James Franco, but “The Disaster Artist” also joins. That is a phenomenal movie about the terrible/wonderful cult movie “The Room,” but Franco’s involvement might make this a hard pass regardless.