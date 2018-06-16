What To Watch On Amazon Prime That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends the seventh season of “Suits” as the thing you should watch on Amazon Prime this week. Amazon adds the season on June 18.

This is the most recent season of “Suits” that just wrapped earlier this year.

More importantly, this is the season where Meghan Markle’s character gets married. The episode aired on USA just weeks before the actress got married in real life to Prince Harry in England.

If you’re now having withdrawals from the absence of royal content, this is for you.

You can watch the trailer below as well as read about the other shows and movies Amazon Prime adds this week.