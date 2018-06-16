What To Watch On Amazon Prime That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends the seventh season of “Suits” as the thing you should watch on Amazon Prime this week. Amazon adds the season on June 18.
This is the most recent season of “Suits” that just wrapped earlier this year.
More importantly, this is the season where Meghan Markle’s character gets married. The episode aired on USA just weeks before the actress got married in real life to Prince Harry in England.
If you’re now having withdrawals from the absence of royal content, this is for you.
You can watch the trailer below as well as read about the other shows and movies Amazon Prime adds this week.
Here’s the trailer:
What Else Is New This Week
Both of the two movies joining Amazon Prime this week earned terrible reviews. So I don’t suggest you check out either. Jon Hamm is in “Nostalgia,” which gives it a point, but it’s still not worth your time.
The full Amazon Prime list for the rest of the week:
June 16
- “Nostalgia”
- “Transformers: The Last Knight”
June 18
- “Suits” (Season 7)
Streamline Newsletter
Streamline now has a weekly newsletter. If you want streaming news and recommendations like these in your inbox on Saturdays, you can subscribe here.