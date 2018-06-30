What To Watch On Amazon Prime That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Zodiac” and the new mini-series “A Very English Scandal” as the things you should watch on Amazon Prime this week. Amazon adds the movie on July 1, while “A Very English Scandal” joined on June 29.
David Fincher directed the 2007 movie, which starred Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo.
“Zodiac” still very much holds up and is one of the best works for all those names just mentioned.
The plot focuses on the investigation into the Zodiac Killer who terrorized the San Francisco area in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
“A Very English Scandal” is highlighted more in the main Streamline page as it’s one of the best new shows debuting this week. In this mini-series, Hugh Grant plays a secretly gay politician with a lover that he tries to hide from the public through increasingly nefarious means. Critics have universally praised this show so far.
You can watch the trailer for “Zodiac” below, as well as read about the other shows and movies Amazon Prime adds this week. Since it’s the beginning of the month, there’s a long list of shows and movies joining the service.
Here’s the trailer:
What Else Is New This Week
You have so many options this week since Amazon Prime adds the bulk of new content on the first of the month.
“American Psycho,” “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” “Mulholland Drive,” “Pretty In Pink” and “The Act of Killing” are standouts.
The full Amazon Prime list for the rest of the week:
July 1
- 21 Jump Street (Seasons 1-2)
- Burn Notice (Seasons 1-7)
- Damages (Seasons 1-5)
- NYPD Blue (Seasons 1-12)
- The Closer (Seasons 1-7)
- 20,000 Days On Earth
- A.I. Artificial Intelligence
- All Is Lost
- American Psycho
- American Psycho 2
- An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power
- And God Created Woman
- Angel Heart
- Angela’s Ashes
- Assassination
- Avenging Force
- Barfly
- Blazing Saddles
- Blue Chips
- Body Count
- Breakfast At Tiffany’s
- Cadillac Man
- Christmas Trade
- Cronicas
- Dead Man Walking
- Double Jeopardy
- Dr. T. And The Women
- Finding Bliss
- Gran Torino
- Highlander II: The Quickening
- Incident At Loch Ness
- Invaders From Mars
- Jeepers Creepers
- Killer Klowns From Outer Space
- Ladybugs
- Late Phases: Night Of The Lone Wolf
- Letters To Juliet
- Maximum Overdrive
- Mixed Signals
- Monkey Shines: An Experiment In Fear
- Ms. 45
- Mulholland Drive
- Murphy’s Law
- Next
- Number One WIth A Bullet
- Our Nixon
- P.O.W. The Escape
- Patriot Games
- Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure
- Pretty In Pink
- Rabbit Hole
- Sahara
- Sex Drive
- Six Shooter
- Snake Eyes
- State Of Grace
- Street Smart
- Stripes
- Switchback
- The Act Of Killing
- The Adventures Of Buckaroo Banzai Across The 8th Dimension
- The Brothers Bloom
- The Eternal
- The Foot Fist Way
- The Fourth War
- The Graduate
- The Haunting Of Molly Hartley
- The Invisible War
- The Longest Yard
- The Mechanic
- The Monster Squad
- The Twilight Saga
- Trade
- V For Vendetta
- Waste Land
- Witness
- Woody Allen - A Documentary Parts 1 & 2
- Wooly Boys
- Yelling To The Sky
- Zodiac