What To Watch On Amazon Prime That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Zodiac” and the new mini-series “A Very English Scandal” as the things you should watch on Amazon Prime this week. Amazon adds the movie on July 1, while “A Very English Scandal” joined on June 29.

David Fincher directed the 2007 movie, which starred Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo.

“Zodiac” still very much holds up and is one of the best works for all those names just mentioned.

The plot focuses on the investigation into the Zodiac Killer who terrorized the San Francisco area in the late 1960s and early 1970s.

“A Very English Scandal” is highlighted more in the main Streamline page as it’s one of the best new shows debuting this week. In this mini-series, Hugh Grant plays a secretly gay politician with a lover that he tries to hide from the public through increasingly nefarious means. Critics have universally praised this show so far.

You can watch the trailer for “Zodiac” below, as well as read about the other shows and movies Amazon Prime adds this week. Since it’s the beginning of the month, there’s a long list of shows and movies joining the service.