What To Watch On Amazon Prime That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Bleed for This” as the thing you should watch on Amazon Prime this week. Amazon adds this movie on Aug. 10.

The plot of this 2016 movie comes from the real-life story of Vinny Pazienza, a successful boxer who got a spinal injury and then trained his way back into the ring. During the comeback training, Pazienza had to wear a medical device screwed into his skull to keep his neck steady.

Miles Teller plays the boxer in this, while Aaron Eckhart plays the trainer.

All young male actors seem to do at least one boxing movie these days. This doesn’t rise to the excitement level and overall quality of Michael B. Jordan’s “Creed,” but if you’re a fan of Teller’s, you might as well check this out. The movie earned decent reviews at the time.

You can watch the trailer below, as well as read about the other shows and movies Amazon Prime adds this week.