What To Watch On Amazon Prime That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Gringo” as the thing you should watch on Amazon Prime this week. Amazon adds this movie on Aug. 17.
“Gringo” debuted in theaters on March 9 and comes from Amazon Studios ― hence the quick turnaround to streaming.
The plot centers on a company that sells medical marijuana. The company gets mixed up with a Mexican drug cartel and sends an unassuming, risk-averse employee to deal with the mess. This employee has no idea what he’s getting into.
This action comedy deeply confused critics. Read a few reviews and you’ll be unsure whether the movie lives up to the fun premise or falls flat. Most critics went with the latter, for what it’s worth.
I’ll admit I haven’t seen the movie yet and am only suggesting it here due to Amazon’s lackluster lineup this week. With nothing else to recommend, a possibly funny movie starring Charlize Theron and David Oyelowo becomes your de facto best bet.
Or, you could look to the past and revisit a few of Amazon’s best original shows from this year. I rounded up five of the Amazon highlights earlier this week.
You can watch the trailer for “Gringo” below.
And if you want to stay up to date with what to watch on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.
Here’s the trailer:
What Else Is New This Week
A lackluster week for Amazon Prime. Again, just revisit one of the actual standouts from the year.
The full Amazon Prime list for the rest of the week:
Aug. 14
- “Avoiding Apocalypse,” Season 1
- “The Stinky & Dirty Show,” Season 2B
- “I Am Not Lorena” (2014)
Aug. 16
- “America Divided”: 203 (2018)
Aug. 17
- “Gringo” (2018)