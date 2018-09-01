What To Watch On Amazon Prime That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Trust” on Amazon Prime this week. Amazon adds this FX show on Sept. 1.
“Trust” stars Donald Sutherland, Hilary Swank and Brendan Fraser. Danny Boyle has his hands in this as an executive producer. He also directed a few episodes.
FX premiered this show back in March. For some reason it never earned a huge audience, perhaps because it immediately followed the end of the similarly marketed “American Crime Story: Versace.” Perhaps viewers had had enough of a slow-moving crime narrative involving rich people behaving bizarrely.
This also became the second project in months to adapt the real-life story of the John Paul Getty III kidnapping. The movie “All the Money in the World” opened in December after Kevin Spacey was replaced by Christopher Plummer in the lead role.
But “Trust” still stands out as a television highlight this year.
It features a fun, career-revitalizing performance from Fraser. Boyle’s direction gets particularly creative, causing the narrative to unfold in a way that’s strange and fascinating.
With 10 hourlong episodes, this does drag a bit. But it’s worth checking out.
You can watch the trailer for “Trust” below.
You can watch the trailer for "Trust" below.
Here’s the trailer:
What Else Is New This Week
So many things. The movies “Chinatown,” “Ghostbusters,” “Jerry Maguire,” “Sleepless in Seattle” and “There Will Be Blood” all stand out. That last movie stars Daniel Day-Lewis, while Paul Thomas Anderson directed and wrote the screenplay. It may be the best movie of the 2000s, so you should definitely watch that if you haven’t already.
The full Amazon Prime list for the rest of the week:
September 1
- Asylum, Season 1
- The Blue Rose, Season 1
- The Broker’s Man, Seasons 1-2
- The Field of Blood, Seasons 1-2
- Golden, Season 1
- The Kevin Bishop Show, Season 2
- London Irish, Season 1
- The Palace, Season 1
- Parents, Season 1
- Rocket’s Island, Seasons 1-3
- Sam’s Game, Season 1
- Texas Rising, Season 1
- The Triangle, Season 1
- Trust, Season 1
- Westside, Seasons 1-3
- Wild at Heart, Seasons 1-8
- 1492: Conquest of Paradise (1992)
- A Field in England (2013)
- A Good Woman (2006)
- A Love Song for Bobby Long (2004)
- A Murder of Crows (1999)
- A Turtle’s Tale: Sammy’s Adventures (2010)
- A Turtle’s Tale 2: Sammy’s Escape From Paradise (2012)
- All You Can Eat Buddha (2017)
- Bandits (2001)
- Beowulf (2007)
- Big Top Pee-Wee (1988)
- Blow Out (1981)
- Bolero (1984)
- Can’t Stand Losing You: Surviving The Police (2012)
- Chinatown (1974)
- Cool It (2010)
- Double Impact (1991)
- DragonHeart (1996)
- Dressed to Kill (1980)
- Fall Time (1993)
- Fighting Temptations (2003)
- Ghostbusters (1984)
- Ghostbusters II (1989)
- Going Overboard (1989)
- Gutland (2017)
- Hard Rain (1998)
- Harry and Paul’s Story of the 2s (2014)
- Harry Price: Ghost Hunter (2015)
- Hotel for Dogs (2009)
- House of D (2004)
- Hustle & Flow (2005)
- Ingenious (2009)
- Jerry Maguire (1996)
- Joyride (1997)
- Kill Me Again (1989)
- Lea to the Rescue (2016)
- Luk’Luk’I (2017)
- Miami Vice (2006)
- Over the Top (1987)
- Paycheck (2003)
- Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986)
- Prancer (1989)
- Primal Fear (1996)
- Pumpkinhead (1988)
- Pumpkinhead II: Blood Wings (1994)
- Resurrecting the Champ (2007)
- Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991)
- Roger Dodger (2002)
- Rustlers’ Rhapsody (1985)
- Senorita Justice (2004)
- Sleepless in Seattle (1993)
- Small Town Saturday Night (2010)
- Smokey and the Bandit (1977)
- Stealth Fighter (1999)
- The Amityville Horror (1979)
- The Dark Half (1993)
- The Eagle (2011)
- The Great Outdoors (1988)
- The Longest Yard (1974)
- The Man Who Lost His Head (2007)
- The Perfect Weapon (1991)
- The Score (2001)
- There Will Be Blood (2007)
- Tonightly (2008)
- What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)
Sept. 2
- Future World (2018)
Sept. 4
- Beirut (2018)
- Crescent (2017)
- The Strangers: Prey at Night (2018)
Sept. 6
- Pistorius (2018)
Sept. 7
- Pete the Cat, Season 1a (Prime Original series)
- Six Dreams, Season 1 (Prime Original series)
- Wishenpoof, Season 2b (Prime Original series)
- Cesar Chavez (2014)