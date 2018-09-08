What To Watch On Amazon Prime That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “Forever” on Amazon Prime this week. Amazon adds this Original show on Sept. 14.

“Forever” stars Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen as a married couple that starts feeling like their lives have become monotonous. Co-creator of “Master of None” Alan Yang also co-created this. The series has just eight episodes.

In this show, the couple doesn’t change up their routine year after year. They go to the same places and basically do the same things. Becoming frustrated with this, Rudolph’s character, June, decides they should go on a ski trip ― then unpredictable insanity ensues.

Full reviews haven’t trickled out yet, but a few critics have already teased that they love the show. For example: Alison Herman, the television critic at The Ringer, recently named it as the notable show to watch out for in the stacked early fall lineup.

As The A.V. Club documented, the show’s press rollout has tried to keep details about this show under wraps and cultivate some mystery. You’ll just have to take a leap of faith with this one.

You can watch the trailer below.