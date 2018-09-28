What To Watch On Amazon Prime That’s New This Week

Streamline recommends “The Man in the High Castle” for Amazon Prime this week. Amazon adds the third season of this Original on Oct. 5.
Premise: Adapted from a Philip K. Dick novel of the same name, this series takes place in the early 1960s of an alternate universe in which the Axis powers won World War II. The United States has a Japanese-controlled western half and a German-controlled eastern half. Within the show’s universe, resistance forces acquire video reels that seem to depict news stories from an alternate reality ― a world in which the Allies defeated the Axis powers. Germany and Japan have Cold War-esque tensions, while resistance fighters try their best to dismantle the two governments.
Stars: None.
How excited should you be? Moderately. The show has a fine enough concept and has strong moments, but in a crowded field of streaming television, “The Man in the High Castle” has never felt necessary. That said, the show has a strong fan base and so there’s a good chance you’ll find something to like.
Any reasons to be skeptical? For the most part, critics have never been enamored with this show ― myself included. The first season earned better reviews than the second season. Hopefully that trend doesn’t continue into the third.
Will everyone be talking about this? Amazon Prime has a substantial marketing budget behind this show and “The Man in the High Castle” has certainly become a bit of a hit. The second season aired back in 2016, shortly after Donald Trump won the presidential election. Now that we’re a couple of years into that presidency and the discussion of Nazis has re-entered our political discourse, this show has a new relevance that will likely connect with viewers.
Check out the trailer for “The Man in the High Castle” below.
Read on for more recommendations.
And if you want to stay up to date with what to watch on a weekly basis, subscribe to the Streamline newsletter.
Here’s the trailer:
What Else Is New This Week
So many movies.
“Carrie” debuted in 1976 and has since become a classic from director Brian De Palma. With all the Stephen King hype these days with the “It” revival and Hulu’s “Castle Rock,” maybe you want to revisit a highlight of his career.
“Full Metal Jacket” debuted in 1987 and also became a classic. Stanley Kubrick’s take on the Vietnam War obviously still holds up.
“Mulholland Drive” from 2001 comes from the mind of David Lynch, who wrote and directed this. Since his “Twin Peaks” revival recently got snubbed at the Emmy Awards, maybe check this out in support.
“Raging Bull” from 1980 stood out as a stellar boxing movie before Hollywood pumped out a solid boxing movie every year. Martin Scorsese directed this.
“Tim Tebow: On a Mission” joined the world in 2012. None of the above acclaimed directors were involved in this.
The full Amazon Prime list for the rest of the week:
Oct. 1
- “Growing Pains” Seasons 1-7
- “Happily Never After” Season 1
- “Paradox” Season 1
- “Pushing Daisies” Seasons 1-2
- “Ravenswood” Season 1
- “Scorned: Love Kills” Season 1
- “Silent Witness” Seasons 1-21
- “Spaced” Seasons 1-2
- “The Thick of It” Seasons 1-4
- “Trust” Season 1
- “V.” Seasons 1-2
- “88” (2015)
- ″[REC] 4: Apocalypse” (2014)
- “5up 2down (Getting High)” (2006)
- “A Boy Called Hate” (1995)
- “Adventure Scouts” (2008)
- “Almost Mercy” (2015)
- “America: Imagine the World Without Her” (2014)
- “American Meltdown” (2004)
- “Among Thieves” (2009)
- “An Affirmative Act” (2010)
- “An American Werewolf in Paris” (1997)
- “An Eye for an Eye” (1966)
- “Appetite” (1998)
- “Assassins’ Code” (2011)
- “Bad Karma” (2002)
- “Being Canadian” (2015)
- “Beta Test” (2016)
- “Betrayal (Lady Jayne: Killer)” (2003)
- “Bitter Moon” (1992)
- “Blue Ridge Fall (End of Innocence)” (1999)
- “Blue Steel” (1989)
- “Boricua” (2004)
- “Break a Leg” (2005)
- “Bulletproof Monk” (2003)
- “Call Me” (1988)
- “Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh” (1995)
- “Caroline?” (1989)
- “Carrie” (1976)
- “Casting Couch” (2013)
- “Child’s Play” (1988)
- “Cold Deck” (2015)
- “Comic Book Villains” (2002)
- “Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur’s Ct” (1989)
- “Counter Measures” (1998)
- “Creator” (1985)
- “Curse of Chucky” (2013)
- “Dark Blue” (2003)
- “Deadly Blessing” (1981)
- “Deadly Closure (Armed and Deadly)” (2010)
- “Death Wish 2” (1982)
- “Deceptions” (1985)
- “Diabolique” (1996)
- “Dirty Work (Bad City)” (2005)
- “Driving Force” (1988)
- “Duress” (2009)
- “Election” (1999)
- “Extreme Justice” (1993)
- “Flatliners” (1990)
- “Flyboys” (2006)
- “Foreign Fields” (2000)
- “Frank and Jesse” (1994)
- “Frankie & Johnny” (1991)
- “Frauds” (1993)
- “Full Metal Jacket” (1987)
- “Funny Money” (2006)
- “Game Changers” (2017)
- “Get Smart” (2008)
- “Go Against the Flow” (2016)
- “Gods and Monsters” (1998)
- “Gone Dark” (2003)
- “Good Enough” (2017)
- “Handsome Harry” (2009)
- “Happy Event” (2011)
- “Henry’s Crime” (2010)
- “Homage” (1995)
- “Honeymoon” (1997)
- “Hot Tub Time Machine” (2010)
- “I am Dina” (2003)
- “Il Sogno Nel Casello” (2005)
- “Imagine a School....Summerhill” (2008)
- “Imagine I’m Beautiful” (2014)
- “In Her Defense” (1998)
- “Intimate Affairs” (2001)
- “It Ain’t Pretty” (2017)
- “Jackboots on Whitehall” (2010)
- “Jeepers Creepers 2” (2003)
- “Jigsaw Man” (1983)
- “Jim Norton: Please Be Offended” (2012)
- “Joe the King” (1999)
- “Judgement in Berlin” (1988)
- “Kalamity” (2010)
- “Kalle and the Angels” (1994)
- “Kettle of Fish” (2006)
- “Kicking and Screaming” (1995)
- “La Mission” (2009)
- “Leading Man” (1996)
- “Leave Me Behind” (2008)
- “Legend” (1985)
- “Let Me In” (2010)
- “Life of Significant Soil” (2017)
- “Love & Rage” (2000)
- “Marine Life” (2001)
- “Meeting Spencer” (2010)
- “Men Without Jobs (Planet Brooklyn)” (2004)
- “More Than a Game” (2008)
- “Mulholland Drive” (2001)
- “My Heroes Have Always Been Cowboys” (1991)
- “My Name Is Water” (2017)
- “Nightbreed” (1990)
- “No Vacancy” (2004)
- “Nora” (2000)
- “Once Bitten” (1985)
- “Once Upon a Scoundrel” (1974)
- “Orange County” (2002)
- “Oxenfree” (2017)
- “Pieces of April” (2003)
- “Poltergeist lll” (1988)
- “Ponchao” (2013)
- “Prancer” (1989)
- “Prince Brat and the Whipping Boy” (1993)
- “Psychoanalysis” (2015)
- “Raging Bull” (1980)
- “Rap Sheet: Hip Hop and the Cops” (2006)
- “Reasonable Doubt” (2014)
- “Recipe for Love (A Mi Me Gusta)” (2008)
- “Regresa” (2009)
- “Resurrecting the Champ” (2007)
- “Return of the Living Dead” (1985)
- “Road From Erebus” (2000)
- “Robocop” (1987)
- “Robocop 2” (1990)
- “Robocop 3” (1992)
- “Sample People” (2000)
- “Satan’s Little Helper” (2004)
- “Saving Banksy” (2017)
- “Second to Die” (2001)
- “September Morning” (2017)
- “Sexting” (2011)
- “Silver Hawk” (2004)
- “Six Weeks” (1982)
- “Something to Cheer About” (2002)
- “Somewhere Slow” (2013)
- “Spin” (2003)
- “Split Image” (1982)
- “Stage Beauty” (2004)
- “Stand Up Guys” (2012)
- “Starship Troopers” (1997)
- “Strange Bedfellows” (2004)
- “Sugar Mountain” (2016)
- “Texas Chainsaw Massacre II” (1986)
- “The Amityville Horror” (2005)
- “The Arrival” (1996)
- “The Black Knight Returns” (2008)
- “The Breakup Artist” (2003)
- “The Cell” (2000)
- “The Eyes of Laura Mars” (1978)
- “The Face of an Angel” (2015)
- “The Fog” (2005)
- “The General” (1998)
- “The Guilty” (1999)
- “The Hard Ride” (2011)
- “The Hustle” (2008)
- “The Illusionist” (2006)
- “The Long Riders” (1980)
- “The Myth of the Male Orgasm” (1994)
- “The Number 23” (2007)
- “The Peacemaker” (1997)
- “The Perfect You (Crazy Little Thing)” (2002)
- “The President’s Mistress” (1978)
- “The Presidio” (1988)
- “The Rage: Carrie 2” (1999)
- “The Raven” (1963)
- “The Rescue of Jessica McClure” (1989)
- “The Second Arrival” (1998)
- “The Secret Life of Archie’s Wife (Runaway Heart)” (1990)
- “The Serpent’s Kiss” (1997)
- “The Skeleton Key” (2005)
- “The Strangers” (2008)
- “The Uninvited” (2009)
- “The Way of the Gun” (2000)
- “Threshold” (1981)
- “Throttle” (2005)
- “Tim Tebow: On a Mission” (2012)
- “Train Driver’s Diary” (2015)
- “Trees Lounge” (1996)
- “Wild Bill” (1995)
- “Winter Break” (2002)
- “Winter Passing” (2005)
- “Year of the Gun” (1991)
- “Zombies of Mass Destruction” (2010)
Oct. 2
- “Extrano Enemigo” (Prime Original series), Season 1
- “Barbelle” Season 1
- “Birth Stories” Season 1
- “Mighty Good: The Beatles” (1977)
- “Never Goin’ Back” (2018)
Oct. 5
- “The Man in the High Castle” (Prime Original series), Season 3