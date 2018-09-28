What To Watch On Amazon Prime That’s New This Week

What Else Is New This Week

So many movies.

“Carrie” debuted in 1976 and has since become a classic from director Brian De Palma. With all the Stephen King hype these days with the “It” revival and Hulu’s “Castle Rock,” maybe you want to revisit a highlight of his career.

“Full Metal Jacket” debuted in 1987 and also became a classic. Stanley Kubrick’s take on the Vietnam War obviously still holds up.

“Mulholland Drive” from 2001 comes from the mind of David Lynch, who wrote and directed this. Since his “Twin Peaks” revival recently got snubbed at the Emmy Awards, maybe check this out in support.

“Raging Bull” from 1980 stood out as a stellar boxing movie before Hollywood pumped out a solid boxing movie every year. Martin Scorsese directed this.

“Tim Tebow: On a Mission” joined the world in 2012. None of the above acclaimed directors were involved in this.