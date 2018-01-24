Amazon Pulls Racist 'Slavery Gets S**t Done' Products From Website

Amazon has removed a series of products from its website that bore a slogan praising slavery.

The online retailer faced a backlash this week after a third-party seller named Styleart listed a number of items emblazoned with the phrase “Slavery Gets Shit Done” on Amazon’s Marketplace platform. The products included laptop cases, mugs, bags, children’s T-shirts and bibs, according to reports.

Human rights organization Anti-Slavery International described the items as “absolutely shocking” and urged Amazon to “do better to control what you sell.” Some customers also called for a boycott of the website.

.@amazon how lovely is this? A little white boy with a highly insensitive and ignorant ‘Slavery Gets Shit Done’ bib on. Hmm.. did they pick the cotton right amazon? Or no? Gotta love 2018, what a great start. #Amazon #BOYCOTTAMAZON pic.twitter.com/DKKLFH4JKJ — Grace Croft (@Queen___Grace) January 19, 2018

If one thing is going to banjax @amazon it's their lack of curation; it's a huge free-for-all. At best the Fire stick has one bazillion pony punter apps, and at worst they sell t-shirts like this. Eugh. https://t.co/g8gbpUwM4l — Edie Mullen (@ediemullen) January 17, 2018

What in the hell is this? Slavery gets sh*t done?? Guess I'm cancelling my Amazon Prime subscription now. Damn it all to hell! https://t.co/M4Rf2QFDK2 pic.twitter.com/V1lovMXCn9 — Elisheba Yochanan (@elleyochanan) January 22, 2018

“One in four of the estimated 40 million people in slavery today are children,” said David Westlake, the CEO of British anti-slavery organization International Justice Mission UK.

“Today, children the same age as those modeling these T-shirts will be forced to work long, back-breaking hours for no pay,” he told Global Citizen. “They will be living in desperate conditions where starvation, beatings and sleep deprivation are common.”