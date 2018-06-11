HUFFPOST FINDS
06/11/2018 02:45 pm ET

Amazon Has A Sample Section Where Almost Everything Is $2

Another way to try before you buy.
By Brittany Nims

Just when you thought your Amazon addiction was under control, you discover another reason to make that Prime membership work even harder for you.

The folks at Apartment Therapy uncovered one of Amazon’s greatest insider secrets: an entire sample section where almost everything is $2 for Prime members. That’s right, you can get samples of everyday essentials like sunscreen, diapers, and shampoo to try before you buy. If that weren’t enough, you’ll also find trial sizes of things like lube, makeup setting spray and, yes, Mario Badescu moisturizer.

Believe it or not, you’ll also get a credit for every sample you buy to redeem on a full-size purchase of the product. To narrow down the possibilities, we’ve rounded up some of the most interesting samples you can buy on Amazon: 

  • 1 Skindinavia Makeup Primer Spray
    $4, get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00JZKWKCC?ref=sampling_hp_dp&tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="_blank">her
    Amazon
    $4, get it here
  • 2 R+Co Park Ave Blow Out Balm
    $2, get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B075S37RKJ?amp=&ref=sampling_hp_dp&tag=thehuffingtop-20&th=1" target="_
    Amazon
    $2, get it here
  • 3 Baby Wipes
    $2, get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B079H53QNK?amp=&ref=sampling_hp_dp&tag=thehuffingtop-20&th=1" target="_
    Amazon
    $2, get it here
  • 4 AmazonFresh Organic Fair Trade Sumatra Ground Coffee, Dark Roast
    $2, get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0756X933M?ref=sampling_hp_dp&tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="_blank">her
    Amazon
    $2, get it here.
  • 5 Vichy Aqualia Thermal Night Spa
    $4, get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B071W51WRZ?amp=&ref=sampling_hp_dp&tag=thehuffingtop-20&th=1" target="_
    Amazon
    $4, get it here
  • 6 U by Kotex Fitness Ultra Thin Pads
    $2, get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B075B81GCZ?ref=sampling_hp_dp&tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="_blank">her
    Amazon
    $2, get it here
  • 7 Skyn Iceland Pure Cloud Cream
    $4, get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B072JNM3YJ?amp=&ref=sampling_hp_dp&tag=thehuffingtop-20&th=1" target="_
    Amazon
    $4, get it here
  • 8 Pureology Strength Cure Shampoo/Conditioner
    $2, get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B075YNJNN9?amp=&ref=sampling_hp_dp&tag=thehuffingtop-20&th=1" target="_
    Amazon
    $2, get it here
  • 9 Passion Lubes Natural Water-Based Lubricant
    $4, get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00375LMSE?amp=&ref=sampling_hp_dp&tag=thehuffingtop-20&th=1" target="_
    Amazon
    $4, get it here
  • 10 Amazon Brand Presto! Biobased Concentrated Liquid Laundry Detergent
    $2, get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B075B2N2F5?amp=&ref=sampling_hp_dp&tag=thehuffingtop-20&th=1" target="_
    Amazon
    $2, get it here
  • 11 Luxury Beauty Sample Box
    $15, get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01BZV7R26?amp=&ref=sampling_hp_dp&tag=thehuffingtop-20&th=1" target="_blank">
    Amazon
    $15, get it here. Get an equal credit toward future purchase. 
  • 12 Dang Sticky Rice Chips
    $2, get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0731B56FJ?amp=&ref=sampling_hp_dp&tag=thehuffingtop-20&th=1" target="_
    Amazon
    $2, get it here
  • 13 Tylenol
    $2, get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00HQRCVFC?amp=&ref=sampling_hp_dp&tag=thehuffingtop-20&th=1" target="_
    Amazon
    $2, get it here
  • 14 Snack Sample Box
    $10, get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/dp/B01BZVA8OU?ref=sampling_hp_dp&tag=thehuffingtop-20" target="_blank">here</a>.&
    Amazon
    $10, get it here. Get an equal credit toward future purchase. 
  • 15 Grande Cosmetics Grandebrow-fill
    $2, get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07BQXCFHF?amp=&ref=sampling_hp_dp&tag=thehuffingtop-20&th=1" target="_
    Amazon
    $2, get it here
  • 16 Sunny Bay Adhesive Body Heat Pads
    $2, get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B00TA4HZH8?amp=&ref=sampling_hp_dp&tag=thehuffingtop-20&th=1" target="_
    Amazon
    $2, get it here
  • 17 La Roche-Posay Toleriane Face Wash
    $2, get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07179C19T?amp=&ref=sampling_hp_dp&tag=thehuffingtop-20&th=1" target="_
    Amazon
    $2, get it here
  • 18 Baby Diapers, Feminine Pads & Wipes
    $4, get it <a href="https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B07BN23B5M?amp=&ref=sampling_hp_dp&tag=thehuffingtop-20&th=1" target="_
    Amazon
    $4, get it here

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Brittany Nims
Senior Commerce Editor
