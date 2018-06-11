Just when you thought your Amazon addiction was under control, you discover another reason to make that Prime membership work even harder for you.
The folks at Apartment Therapy uncovered one of Amazon’s greatest insider secrets: an entire sample section where almost everything is $2 for Prime members. That’s right, you can get samples of everyday essentials like sunscreen, diapers, and shampoo to try before you buy. If that weren’t enough, you’ll also find trial sizes of things like lube, makeup setting spray and, yes, Mario Badescu moisturizer.
Believe it or not, you’ll also get a credit for every sample you buy to redeem on a full-size purchase of the product. To narrow down the possibilities, we’ve rounded up some of the most interesting samples you can buy on Amazon:
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.