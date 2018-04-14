Ranking The Best Shows On Amazon You Can Stream Right Now

That “Lord of the Rings” project may now be costing Amazon $1 billion. Amazon had already paid $250 million just for the rights to create a “Lord of the Rings” television show. Now ,The Hollywood Reporter is saying that Amazon’s expenses are ballooning toward the $1 billion range.

This means Amazon might be spending $1 billion on two different shows at the same time. Earlier this year, reports suggested the company’s adaptation of Chinese novel The Three-Body Problem also would cost around $1 billion.

For perspective, the upcoming final season of “Game of Thrones” is considered to have a ridiculously large budget. But that budget may only end up being 1/10 of either of these Amazon shows.

Amazon is going to have a tough decision if either of those shows is popular, but not-quite-$1-billion-budget popular. Shows typically increase their budget from year to year as more fans latch on. Will later seasons of “Lord of the Rings” be able to have a big enough audience to justify budgets bigger than $1 billion? Will Amazon really sell $1 billion in “Lord of the Rings” books and merchandise?

Also, it should be mentioned that Amazon cancelled “Mozart in the Jungle.” I really, really liked the second-half of Season 1 and Season 2 of that show, and critics in general seemed to love the later seasons, too. It definitely ran its course, but it’s still always a shame to see a good show go.