Ranking The Best Shows On Amazon You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of April 14, Streamline is recommending “Sneaky Pete” in the Amazon top spot.
The show isn’t holding that spot week to week because it’s amazing ― though it is a fun watch. Amazon just hasn’t released anything new that’s as noteworthy.
What’s New This Week
“Bosch,” Season 4, joins the list.
The show seems to have a consistent following, as Amazon has already renewed the series for a Season 5. I mention this because it’s surprising. “Bosch” essentially never earns write-ups in culture publications, or attracts social media buzz. Online, it seems like this show doesn’t even exist, despite consistently solid reviews since its 2014 debut.
If you’re into homicide procedurals that have crimes that span the length of a season (like “True Detective” kind of, sort of), then check this out. It’s not that inventive or creative, but it’s extremely solid for the genre.
Top Amazon Streaming News Of The Week
That “Lord of the Rings” project may now be costing Amazon $1 billion. Amazon had already paid $250 million just for the rights to create a “Lord of the Rings” television show. Now ,The Hollywood Reporter is saying that Amazon’s expenses are ballooning toward the $1 billion range.
This means Amazon might be spending $1 billion on two different shows at the same time. Earlier this year, reports suggested the company’s adaptation of Chinese novel The Three-Body Problem also would cost around $1 billion.
For perspective, the upcoming final season of “Game of Thrones” is considered to have a ridiculously large budget. But that budget may only end up being 1/10 of either of these Amazon shows.
Amazon is going to have a tough decision if either of those shows is popular, but not-quite-$1-billion-budget popular. Shows typically increase their budget from year to year as more fans latch on. Will later seasons of “Lord of the Rings” be able to have a big enough audience to justify budgets bigger than $1 billion? Will Amazon really sell $1 billion in “Lord of the Rings” books and merchandise?
Also, it should be mentioned that Amazon cancelled “Mozart in the Jungle.” I really, really liked the second-half of Season 1 and Season 2 of that show, and critics in general seemed to love the later seasons, too. It definitely ran its course, but it’s still always a shame to see a good show go.
Note: This list only includes shows that debuted their most recent episode less than a year ago. Much like the main list, it prioritizes newness.
Plot: Sneaky man cons a family.
Pro: The plot involves characters risking things quite frequently, so episodes are often pretty gripping.
Con: The show is probably longer than it should be and gets too convoluted.
Plot: Musicians conquer classical music industry.
Pro: The characters have had strong chemistry since the first season, and the life of orchestras makes for a compelling backdrop.
Con: This show often seems to be in a world detached from the zeitgeist, mainly because it focuses on extremely rich people chasing refined pursuits.
Plot: Detective investigates racially charged murder.
Pro: A very solid homicide procedural that attempts to address large issues. Solid performances, especially in the titular role, also help episodes zip along.
Con: The writing can be heavy handed. Although it gets points for trying to tackle hot-button issues, the show doesn't always do so with perfect tact.
The seasons are pretty much stand-alone.
Season 4 focuses on the murder of a civil rights attorney who is famous for police brutality cases. People quickly, and perhaps rightfully, believe that a cop killed the attorney to silence him.
Plot: Superhero teams with regular guy.
Pro: It's a charming variation on the superhero story that is getting told over and over and over again right now.
Con: If you're overwhelmed by superhero content, then even a show like this, which plays with the genre, will feel tiresome.
Plot: English family moves to island.
Pro: A solid period piece set in the 1930s. This is one of those nice shows that maybe won't expand your mind, but is very pleasant to watch.
Con: The show certainly feels too familiar, and like many other period pieces that came before it.
Plot: Former housewife tries out comedy.
Pro: A new show hasn't received such universal praise in a while. This is a star-making role for Rachel Brosnahan.
Con: As with many shows these days, it could have used some condensing to better serve its strongest parts.
Plot: The future will be weird.
Pro: High production values, a great cast and solid source material make this well worth checking out.
Con: It simply isn't great, especially when compared to the thematically similar "Black Mirror."
Plot: Life with contemporary American prejudice.
Pro: Tig Notaro is a very good comedian, so watching her auteur show is a joy.
Con: You must be mentally ready to face dark storylines about the current divisions in this country.