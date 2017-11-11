Ranking The Best Shows On Amazon You Can Stream Right Now

For the weekend of Nov. 11, Streamline is recommending “One Mississippi” in the top spot.

Amazon is having a very messy moment. This week, Jeffrey Tambor of “Transparent” denied allegations of “improper behavior” with a former assistant who also appeared on the show. The studio is currently investigating the matter.

Formerly, the head of Amazon Studios, Roy Price, resigned amid a sexual harassment claim. He reportedly passed on the award-winning “Big Little Lies” because the show didn’t guarantee enough female nudity. Last month, “One Mississippi” star Tig Notaro said she was “excited” that sexual abusers are getting their comeuppance during a “Late Show” appearance. She’s also had a string of podcasts talking about her desire that these problems come to light including “The Ezra Klein Show” and “Bullseye.” The latest season of her show deals with an office sexual harassment case.

Then on Thursday, Notaro was quoted heavily in a report by The New York Times in which five women come forward with stories of Louis C.K.’s sexual misconduct. The comedian was an executive producer on Notaro’s show.