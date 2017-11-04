Ranking The Best Shows On Amazon You Can Stream Right Now

Amazon really wants to be a part of your life. The more you stream, the more potential there is for you to click over to buy something on their service. More recently there’s also that Alexa thing that everyone seems to kind of want but isn’t sure whether to trust yet. Regardless, Amazon is officially ubiquitous.

If the video component of Amazon Prime ― which mainly offers shipping advantages when buying products ― seems very much like a side project, that’s because it is a side project. But so far, the company has seemingly committed to creating pretty great shows. They also have rights to the HBO library. Against all odds, Amazon is an enticing service to stream with ― and there’s a good chance you already have a subscription.

For the weekend of Nov. 4, Streamline is once again recommending “Transparent” in the top spot.

Amazon is currently having internal turmoil as the head of Amazon Studios, Roy Price, resigned amid a sexual harassment claim. Reportedly he passed on the award-winning hit, “Big Little Lies,” because the show didn’t guarantee enough female nudity. Star of “One Mississippi,” Tig Notaro,” was on “The Late Show” and said she’s “excited” that sexual abusers are getting comeuppance. She went on “The Ezra Klein Show” podcast last week and further elaborated on her desire for these problems to come to light. The latest season of her show deals with an office sexual harassment case.

Amazon has also reportedly been trying to make less prestige shows and find their own “Game of Thrones”-style hit. It may be awhile before the company puts out another worthy project, but thankfully they still have many older seasons of HBO shows in the meantime.

Streamline is adding “Lore” to the list given the Fall season. Critics weren’t super excited about the episodes, but the podcast the show is based on lends decently spooky stories. “Red Oaks” also recently debuted its third and final season. This last season is more of a coming-of-age-in-New-York-City sort of show, so if that’s your thing, then check out that show.

