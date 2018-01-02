Amber Alert Issued For Missing Daughters Of Slain Texas Woman

An Amber Alert was issued on Sunday for the two missing daughters of a woman who found dead in her Texas home over the weekend.

Round Rock police officers were conducting a welfare check at a residence on the 2600 block of Leslie Court on Saturday when they found the body of Tonya Bates, 44. Cause of death was not released.

Police are now searching for her daughters: Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith, 14, and Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Magaret, 7. The girls were last seen on Saturday and police believe they are in grave or immediate danger.

Lili is Hispanic, 5-feet tall, weighs 100 pounds, has brown eyes, a right nose stud and braces. Lulu is Hispanic, 4-feet 5-inches, weighs 75 pounds, has curly brown hair and brown eyes.

Courtesy Round Rock Police Department

Police are also searching for Terry Allen Miles, 44, who’s considered a person of interest in the suspicious death of Bates, Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said at a press conference. He is white, 6-feet 2-inches, weighs 200 pounds, has hazel eyes, wears glasses and a beard.

Although Miles was living in Bates’ home as a roommate, the two were not involved romantically, Banks said.

“We believe that the two daughters are in the presence of Terry Allen Miles,” said Banks. “Our concern and our focus is bringing the two girls home safe. We ask for the public’s help in locating the two young girls.”

Miles has a long criminal history in Louisiana, including previous arrests for suspected domestic abuse, KPLC reported. In 2011, he was arrested on attempted second-degree murder charges linked to an attack on his girlfriend. Police said he beat her with a blunt object and choked her to the point of unconsciousness. The status of that case is not known at this time.

Miles has been sighted in northern New Mexico and southern Colorado. Investigators said he may be headed to Louisiana. He’s driving a gray 2017 Hyundai Accent hatchback with Texas license plate JGH 9845 and a white sticker on the upper right-hand corner of the rear window.