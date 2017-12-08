Amber Heard Responds To J.K. Rowling’s Defense Of Casting Johnny Depp

That same day, Heard, who says that Depp physically and verbally abused her throughout their short marriage, responded to the statements on her Instagram and Twitter accounts. In the posts, she shared the couple’s joint statement released after setting their divorce in August 2016.

Warner Bros. and Rowling’s statements about casting Depp both pull certain lines from the former couple’s joint statement.

“For the record, this was our FULL joint statement,” Heard wrote as a caption. “To pick and choose certain lines and quote them out of context, is just not right. Women, continue to stand up and stay strong. Love, Amber.”

“This matter has been jointly addressed by both parties, in a statement in which they said ‘there was never any intent of physical or emotional harm.’” Warner Bros. said in its statement, per Entertainment Weekly.

Rowling, who published her statement on her website, wrote:

The agreements that have been put in place to protect the privacy of two people, both of whom have expressed a desire to get on with their lives, must be respected. Based on our understanding of the circumstances, the filmmakers and I are not only comfortable sticking with our original casting, but genuinely happy to have Johnny playing a major character in the movies.

It seems that Heard’s issue is that both statements fail to acknowledge the lines reading “Our relationship was intensely passionate and at times volatile” and “Neither party has made false accusations for financial gains.”

Depp and Heard had a lengthy and contentious divorce proceeding, which was finalized in January.