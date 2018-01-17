Amber Rose Fearful Over Breast Reduction Surgery On Wednesday

Amber Rose posted a video Wednesday in which she told the surgeon performing her breast reduction that she looks forward to wearing spaghetti straps.

But the model and activist revealed some trepidation about the procedure the day before.

“I’m really scared and really excited at the same time,” she wrote on Instagram, per People.

Using prayer-hand emojis, Rose added that her doctors “are gonna take care of me.”

Rose, known in part for showing off her curvaceous figure to promote a feminist message, had said she was pondering a reduction.

“My boobs are stupid heavy, my back hurts and I can’t wear cute lil shirts without a grandma bra,” she complained in an Instagram post in July. She also asked followers for advice about possible post-surgery scarring.

But in a video the day before her operation, she appeared ready for the change.

“Spaghetti straps,” she said. “I’m really excited about spaghetti straps.”