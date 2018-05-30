Ambien Maker Denounces Roseanne Barr For Blaming Racist Tweet On Insomnia Drug

Racism is a bitter pill to swallow, and the manufacturer of Ambien isn’t taking Roseanne Barr’s excuses lying down.

After the sitcom star blamed the insomnia drug for a racist tweet she sent Tuesday, global pharmaceutical giant Sanofi fired back:

People of all races, religions and nationalities work at Sanofi every day to improve the lives of people around the world. While all pharmaceutical treatments have side effects, racism is not a known side effect of any Sanofi medication. — Sanofi US (@SanofiUS) May 30, 2018

For Roseanne’s sake, hopefully Sanofi also manufactures something for severe burn treatments.